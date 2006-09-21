Shuttle Atlantis Makes Successful Landing

September 21, 2006

Reported by: Associated Press

A perfect landing for space shuttle Atlantis, after some end-of-the-mission drama over mysterious floating debris.

The shuttle landed in darkness at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:21 a-m, Eastern time. Commander Brent Jett said it's, "Nice to be back.''

The mission was devoted to resuming construction of the international space station. Jett said, "It was a great team effort so I think assembly is off to a good start.''

The mission was drawing to a successful conclusion Tuesday when the astronauts spotted some mysterious objects floating outside the orbiter.

NASA delayed the shuttle's return by a day to allow more inspections of the spacecraft. The fear was that one of the objects may have hit the shuttle. When no damage was found, Atlantis was given the green light to come home.