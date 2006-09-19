FEMA to Offer Grants for Housing Ideas

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The feds are offering $400 million in grants for ideas on how to provide emergency and interim housing for hurricane victims.

Competition for the grant money is open to five coastal states -- Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Thousands of people left homeless after 2005's Hurricanes Katrina and Rita are still living in trailers provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

State proposals are due to FEMA by October 20th and will be reviewed by experts, including people from the private sector and government officials.

Ideas from states that win the money will be monitored and evaluated after two years.

Projects that work will be used to make recommendations to Congress on emergency housing.