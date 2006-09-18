Bruchhaus Family Mourns the Loss of Two Sons - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bruchhaus Family Mourns the Loss of Two Sons

Brothers Quentin and Christopher Bruchhaus Brothers Quentin and Christopher Bruchhaus

In a story that seems almost too shocking to absorb, a Lake Charles family is dealing with the loss of two sons in just three days.    

23-year-old Quentin Bruchhaus, the son of former McNeese football coach Kirby Bruchhaus was found dead Friday morning at his home. No details are being given on the cause of death.

Now, according to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office, Quentin's older brother Chris, 30, was found dead Monday inside a home on West Gauthier Road.   

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating both deaths.   

Visitation for the brothers will be at Trinity Baptist Church, 1800 Country Club Road, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The double funeral is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity.

