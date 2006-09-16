Jennings Soldier Killed In Iraq - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings Soldier Killed In Iraq

September 16, 2006
Reported By: Lee Peck

The family of U.S. Army Specialist Marcus Cain is still trying to digest the news of his tragic death. The 20-year-old Jennings native was serving in Iraq, where he was killed Wednesday night by a suicide bomber.

"He wasn't even able to defend himself. Do you understand. This person dropped a bomb on my baby," said Marcus' mother Bennie Cain.  

The youngest of five, the 2003 Jennings High graduate enlisted right out of school following in the footsteps of three of his older siblings. With four children in the military in a time of war, Bennie Cain says she was prepared for this outcome.

"I knew after 15 years of being a military mom one day it was going to happen," said Bennie. "I knew this because that was the job they took."

While he may have been a man in the eyes of the world, Bennie says she'll always remember the boy she affectionately called "Dougy." "He was always you know just Dougy. That was our little name for the family. All his little friends they would come knock on the door and they would say, 'Is Dougy home, can we play with Dougy," recalls Bennie. "Then after he grew up a little bit and he went to high school he became Doug and then after that when he started dating the girls, then he was Marcus." 

Calling home weekly, Marcus was excited and looking forward to returning home. "Last week he called and he wanted us to come. All he was talking about was in November he'd be out of Iraq and he wanted us all to be in Colleen, Texas when the plane landed."

But the heroe's homecoming will now be bittersweet for the young soldier who died defending freedom. "Marcus died for a country that he loved," said Bennie. 

And so, Bennie and her family mourn the loss of their son in a conflict that she feels in many ways makes no sense and will never truly be resolved. "We are over there fighting for some cowards. A suicide bomber killed my kid. Where am I going to find him to bring him to justice for killing my baby?"

Funeral arrangements for Army Specialist Marcus Cain are pending. Army officials tell the family it may not be until September 29th before his body is returned to the U.S.

