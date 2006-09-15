Family Of Four Dies

September 15, 2006

Reported by Vince Atkinson

A gruesome discovery Friday afternoon rocked a normally peaceful south Lake Charles neighborhood. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is still investigating, but the information that we do know is shocking. A local family of four, including two young children, has died from gun shot wounds.

Authorities found the victims still in their home, just miles away from the Cameron Parish line. Investigators can not say for sure, but it appears to be a case of murder - suicide. The names of the victims are being released. the victims are 35 year old Scott Willis, his wife 37 year old Michelle Willis, 12 year old Scarlett Ritter, and 6 year old Scott Willis.

Although authorities believe they know what happened inside the home, a full investigation is being conducted. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said, "The reason that we do this is because this is our once chance to go into a non contaminated crime scene and make sure that we get all the evidence."