SOWELA Still Supported By Southwest Louisiana

September 13, 2006

Reported by Vince Atkinson

The folks out at SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles know all too well just how destructive Hurricane Rita was. Now, the campus is coming back stronger than ever thanks in part to donations made at Wednesday's SOWELA Foundation "phone-a-thon."

One after the other, checks kept rolling in Wednesday. The donations were all part of the SOWELA Foundations annual fundraising event. SOWELA Chancellor Stanley Leger said, "All of the funds go to the improvement of SOWELA Technical Community College and the programs it offers to the people of Southwest Louisiana."

SOWELA's campus was hit hard by Hurricane Rita, making each pledge that was made at this year's phone-a-thon that much more important. Despite the storm damage that is still being repaired around the campus, more and more students are heading back to the school. SOWELA student Jeff Lawson said, "The response from the students. We had so many new students as well as old students that came back into the school."

SOWELA Foundation Chairman Billy Navarre said, "We are raise money for the school, for faculty, school enhancement, and scholarships. We are helping grow Southwest Louisiana. The best way to grow Southwest Louisiana is through education." Thanks to donations form the public and area businesses, Wednesday night alone more than $140,000 was collected. That money will soon be spent on educating everyone on the SOWELA campus.

For more information on SOWELA, or if you would still like to make a donation to the SOWELA Foundation, call (337) 491- 2688.