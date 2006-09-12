Local law enforcement searching for suspect - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local law enforcement searching for suspect

September 12, 2006
Reported by Rhonda Kitchens

"The reason you're here today," says Sheriff Tony Mancuso, "is to talk about a particular subject in our community that has basically has been plaguing us with fraud."

The subject the sheriff is referring to is 27-year-old Jennifer Stewart. She's accused of using a laptop and printer to create payroll and personal checks, then pass them off to local merchants.

Sal Messina with Louisiana State Police adds, "She also uses a scanner to create Louisiana and Texas drivers licenses to match the information on the counterfeit checks."

"The incidents began in the early part of July in Vinton and have just ballooned from that time," says Vinton Police Chief, Ricky Fox. 

Stewart currently has outstanding warrants for identity theft, access device fraud, forgery, monetary instrument abuse, and a probation violation.

"We don't have a lot of room in the jail for females," says Mancuso, "but basically, I'm telling you right now, we have reservations for this lady."

And, Messina says several law enforcement agencies are working to put her there. "Vinton Police Department, State Police Gaming Enforcement Office, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, and Orange Police Department, and also the U.S. Secret Service, all have cases against Stewart."

Detectives believe Stewart is staying somewhere between Lake Charles and Lafayette. She was last seen driving a 1999 Black Mercury Mystique, but they say her license plate and the name she uses continue to change.

Fox says, "She has used Jennifer Hobbs, Rachel Church, Roxanne Clark, Kristen Matte, Leah Thibodeaux, Natalie Landry, Jessica Bell, Jacqueline Serkowski, and Dacia Koonce."

Anyone who sees Stewart or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly