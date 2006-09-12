Gunfire, Explosion Outside of U.S. Embassy in Syria

September 12, 2006

Reported by: September 12, 2006

There's been a brazen attack outside the U.S. Embassy in Damascus, Syria.

A witness says gunmen blew up a car outside the embassy after exchanging gunfire with Syrian guards.

A Syrian who works at the U-S Embassy says there are no American casualties. The Syrian government says security forces killed three gunmen after it what calls a "terrorist attack'' on the embassy.

A Chinese diplomat was slightly injured by a stray bullet.

State Department spokesmen Kurtis Cooper in Washington confirms an attack on the embassy but says the situation is over.

A witness says gunmen stopped their car on the street in front of the embassy, got out, then shot at the Syrian guards out front.

They then detonated their car. The guards shot back.