SWLA remembers 9/11

The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Firefighters battled a home on fire in Starks Wednesday afternoon. Ward 5 Fire Chief Brance Sartin said when firefighters arrived at the house on Old River Road, the south side of the home was on fire. Two minutes, the house was engulfed. The house has no electricity. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighters from Ward 7 and DeQuincy also assisted.More >>
