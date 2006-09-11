September 11: America Remembers

September 11, 2006

Reported by: Associated Press

From a pit where the World Trade Center once stood, to a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, all across America today, people will reflect on what happened on September 11, 2001.

In New York, people will observe four moments of silence, at 8:46, 9:03, 9:59 and 10:29 a-m, the times when jetliners struck each of the twin towers, and when each tower fell.

Spouses and partners of the 2,749 people who died at the trade center will read the names of the victims.

Lee Hanson says he'll spend the day remembering his granddaughter's smile. The 2 1/2-year-old child was on the second plane that hit the World Trade Center. She was the youngest victim on Nine-Eleven.

President Bush is starting his day in New York, before attending remembrances at the other crash sites: the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Other memorials are planned, too. In Muncie, Indiana, there will be a service at a funeral home that features a September 11 garden with twin glass towers that light up at night. Memorial services recognizing the fifth anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks will be held in various parts of the state today.

Services are also planned around the state today.

In New Orleans, police, fire and EMS departments will honor those who died in New York, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon, in a service at Lake Lawn Funeral Home.

Four bells will be rung beginning at 7:45 a.m. to mark the times at which the attacks occurred.

At L-S-U in Baton Rouge, a service will take place at 8:30 a.m. and the University will fly the American flag at half-mast from sunrise to sunset. And at Fort Polk, services begin at 9 a.m. in the army base's chapel.