Remembering 9-11

September 10, 2006

Reported By: Associated Press

The nation's capital is remembering those it lost on 9-11. Thousands of people walked from the National Mall to the Pentagon on the eve of the five-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Sunday's Freedom Walk, sponsored by the Defense Department, was one of more than 120 walks organized in cities in all 50 states.

The walk was led by students and faculty at three local elementary schools who lost classmates and teachers on Nine-Eleven. The six were on their way to a field trip on American Airlines Flight 77 when it smashed into the side of the Pentagon.

At the Pentagon, 184 beams of light were illuminated in the courtyard to honor each victim who perished when a hijacked jetliner struck the building. They will stay lit until Monday night.