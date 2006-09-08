Rev. Wayne Taylor

MORE THAN SIX MONTHS AFTER HURRICANE RITA... A LOCAL PASTOR CONTINUES TO HELP THOSES IN NEED... BOTH SPIRITUALLY AND EMOTIONALLY. THE CONGREGATION OF SWEETLAKE METHODIST CHURCH JUST NORTH OF CAMERON IS TAKING IT ONE DAY AT A TIME.

"It's been six months," says Taylor. "This should be getting easier."

REVERAND WAYNE TAYLOR MINISTERS THE SMALL CONGREGATION, WHICH HAS SEEN HAS SEEN AN INCREASE IN ATTENDANCE SINCE RITA OBLITERATED NEARLY EVERY CHURCH IN CAMERON.

"Rev. Taylor especially he's given us encouragement and strength and I've just never been around someone with some much energy and focus," says church member Jo Ann Nunez.

"He's opened up his heart and opened up his congregation and ministered to us and loved us and helped us all along. And kept us going really."

CHURCH MEMBER MARY ELLEN MONTGOMERY NOMINATED REVEREND TAYLOR FOR HIS WORK.

"I'm very proud to be a part of this ministry with Rev. Taylor's leadership, he is the driving force and the organizer."

IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE STORM REV. TAYLOR ALONG WITH UMCOR ORGANIZED A RELIEF CENTER HELPING MORE THAN 7-THOUSAND PEOPLE TO DATE.

"We went through thousands and thousands of food, toiletries and cleaning supplies, " says Taylor. "Some people called us so they could get started again."

HIS FAITH-BASED MESSAGE IS FAR REACHING... THIS 15-HUNDRED DOLLAR CHECK COMES ALL THE WAY FROM THE LARGEST METHODIST CHURCH IN SEOUL, KOREA.