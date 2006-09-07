Pinnacle's Plans for Gaming License - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pinnacle's Plans for Gaming License

September 7, 2006

Reported by: KPLC Staff

Pinnacle hopes to use one of the two licenses it purchased the rights to from Harrah's for the new Sugarcane Bay...

But what about the other license?

Pinnacle has said it plans to move it away from Lake Charles.

Some local business want it to stay, and they want the police jury to help.

Tonight the Calcasieu Police Jury will debate asking state gaming officials to keep that second license in Calcasieu.

Pinnacle says the area cannot accomodate another large scale casino operation to go along with L'Auberge and the proposed Sugarcane Bay...

Voters will decide if Sugarcane Bay is built. The issue allowing the license to be moved from Harrah's will be on the November 7th ballot.

