What Kind Of Tires Should Be Used On School Buses? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

What Kind Of Tires Should Be Used On School Buses?

September 8, 2006
Reported by Vince Atkinson

What kind of tires should be used on school buses? It is not often that a debate is sparked over what kind of automobile tires should be purchased, but that is what happened at the Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting Tuesday night. The tires in question are not just any tires and what will be riding on them is thought by many to be Southwest Louisiana's most valuable resource.

When a parent sends their child off to school on the bus, they expect them to be safe and for the most part they are. Now, a new cost saving idea in the Calcasieu Parish School System has brought that safety into question. But is there anything to be concerned about? 

Calcasieu Parish School Board member Sheral LaVergne said, "I think we can save money elsewhere in the maintenance department, bus transportation without buying retread tires." The Calcasieu Parish School District is considering placing retread tires on the rear wheels of the bus fleet. According to the experts, state law allows this practice since there is believed to be no added safety concerns. The school system is only considering this practice as part of a pilot program that could save the school district between $90,000 and $100,000 a year.

Calcasieu Parish School Board member Clara Duhon said, "Putting our children's lives at risk, as minor as you say it is, I just can't support it." Some experts believe that retread tires are as safe, if not safer than new tires. Calcasieu Parish School Board member Mary Kaye Eason said, "If we do reach the point that we are satisfied that we are not compromising the safety of the children, then we have to turn our responsibility to the tax payers. We just don't turn down a $100,000 dollars a year savings."

After looking at the research regarding safety issues, school board members approved a pilot program that will allow 8 school buses in Calcasieu Parish to use retread tires, along with some of the heavy maintenance vehicles. If all goes well this is a practice that may be implemented for the entire school bus fleet.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly