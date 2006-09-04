City Leaders Need You to Finalize L.C. Bond Proposal - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City Leaders Need You to Finalize L.C. Bond Proposal

September 4, 2006
Reported by Vince Atkinson

We have heard a lot about bond issues over the past few months here locally. The $200,000,000 Calcasieu Parish-wide bond issue was voted down at the polls, but the city of Lake Charles now has plans of its own. It looks like voters within the city limits will be weighing in on a city-wide bond issue this November, but the details of the plan are still being finalized. Now, city leaders say they need your help.

Speak now or forever hold your peace, or at least for the next 20 years. If the city-wide Lake Charles bond proposal passes, that is how long it will take to pay it off. This is why it is so important that residents within the city put in their "two cents" before the issue makes it onto the November ballot.

How does the idea of new and improved roads in Lake Charles strike you? How about new parks for the kids, not to mention improvements and updates on drainage and sewage? Those are just some of the projects that Lake Charles city leaders are considering financing with money from a $90,000,000 bond if it is approved by voters. Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach said, "We are going to try to pay for these bonds with existing revenue." The idea behind this unconventional funding process would give city leaders the right to raise sales and or property taxes, but only if existing revenues suddenly and unexpectedly dried up.

With so much at stake, city leaders are calling on the public for advice. That is why public meetings are being held at the Lake Charles City Hall this coming Thursday starting at 6:00 p.m and again on Wednesday, September 13th at McNeese's Hardtner Hall at 6:00 p.m. These will not just be informational meetings. City leaders say they want suggestions on where the public thinks this money should be spent if it is approved at the polls.

For more details on when and where the public meetings will be held, and for a list of the most frequently asked questions about the city-wide bond issue click on the following link http://www.cityoflakecharles.com/

