Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Dies During Diving Expedition

September 4, 2006
Reported by: Associated Press
Reports in Australia say the television personality and environmentalist known as the Crocodile Hunter has been killed during a diving expedition.
Sydney's Daily Telegraph and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation say Steve Irwin was filming an underwater documentary on the Great Barrier Reef in northeastern Queensland state when he was killed by a stingray barb.
Irwin was 44. He was famous for his enthusiasm for wildfire and his catchphrase "Crikey!'' in his television program, Crocodile Hunter, which was first broadcast in Australia in 1992. He rode his image into a feature film, and developed his Australia Zoo in southern Queensland as a tourist attraction.
Irwin had received some negative publicity in recent years. In January 2004, he stunned onlookers at his reptile park by carrying his one-year-old son into a crocodile pen during a wildlife show.
