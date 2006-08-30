Body Identified

August 30, 2006

Reported By: Lee Peck

For the second time in less than three months the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Dive Team discovered a body in a vehicle submerged underwater. The discovery was made late Wednesday afternoon near what locals call the "burnt out bridge," which is a tributary of the Sabine River off Old Highway 90.

Officials made the find using new sonar equipment. The sheriff's office says the dead man is Brian P. Hudson of Westlake. The truck is registered to him and he was reported missing on September 13, 2004. He was 51 years old at the time.

The gruesome discovery comes nearly three months after the same dive team recovered the body of Melbon "Joe" Leger in his car at the bottom of the Calcasieu River, near Fitzenreiter Boat Launch. He had been missing since October.