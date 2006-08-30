Giving it one more try

August 30, 2006

Reported by: KPLC Staff

Union workers at PPG have been on strike for more than 3 months now, but that could soon come to an end.

Members of of International Association of Machinists Local 470 will vote tomorrow on a contract proposal from PPG.

The election takes place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the Union Hall in Lake Charles.

Union officials met with a federal mediator Monday. Then, two explanation meetings were held yesterday for strikers to learn more about the new proposal before voting on it.

