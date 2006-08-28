Katrina Anniversary: Gov. Blanco speaks out - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Katrina Anniversary: Gov. Blanco speaks out

August 28, 2006

Reported by KPLC Staff

It was at this time last year that residents along the Gulf Coast were preparing for what would become the nation's worst natural disaster.  Now, the hurricane-ravaged areas are again in the national spotlight as they commemorate the one year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Several memorial services are planned for both today and tomorrow, and Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco will be in attendance at several of those.  Blanco told KPLC that although New Orleans is down, it is not out, and will once again become a thriving city.

Blanco said, "People all over the city seem to be a lot more hopeful than they once were. They're feeling good about the chances of recovery, although they're very realistic and they see the amount of work that has to go before us. This is not going to be an easy process, but it's one that a lot of people have their eye on."  She added that we should use this time of reflection to be thankful for the gift of life, and to honor those that we lost in sorrow. 

