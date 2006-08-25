Senator Landrieu Visits Cameron Parish

August 25, 2006

Reported by Vince Atkinson

Louisiana has made some great strides over the past year while trying to recover after Hurricanes Rita and Katrina, but much more recovery is still needed. While federal recovery funds continue to trickle down to the state level, some are wondering what that money is being spent on. Now, U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu is checking out the progress first hand.

South Cameron School students held what looked like a typical school pre-rally Friday afternoon, but it was a little out of the ordinary. Besides celebrating the first week back on their campus after Hurricane Rita, students were also welcoming a visitor from the nation's capital. U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu stopped by the campus.

Landrieu said, "Every part of our state has been through a heck of a lot." Besides talking business, Landrieu took time out to pay tribute to the South Cameron girls softball team. Even through Hurricane Rita, the girls softball team managed to win the state championship.

Landrieu's stop in South Cameron is just one of many she has planned as part of her month long "Hope Recovery Tour." Already the Senator has noticed one question that is being asked time and again. Landrieu said, "Everywhere I have gone people have said, Mary our insurance situation is just not right. It's not working. We are either not getting paid what we think we are due, or when we go to rebuild, the prices are just too high. It's just not affordable. I know that this is very important, and I am going to take this message back to Washington."

After completing her month long tour Landrieu is helping organize a multi-state coastal summit. The summit will be held in Cameron Parish and Lake Charles on September 23rd and 24th, the first anniversary of Hurricane Rita.