A New Road Home Opens After Hurricane Rita

August 18, 2006

Reported by Vince Atkinson

Getting the money you need to repair your home after Hurricane Rita will be the most important part of the recovery for many people. A new office in Lake Charles may be able to help out with that process. The office is run by the Louisiana Recovery Authority, where people can get help getting some of the billions of dollars available through the Road Home Program. There will be ten offices set up around the state, the very first one is in Calcasieu Parish. Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco said, "It's important that the people in the Rita parishes know that they are eligible for this road home help."

The assistance office at 1417 East Prien Lake Road opens for business next week. People must apply for the program and get an appointment before the office can help. Hurricane survivors can apply by calling 1-888-road 2-L-A or you can log on to www-dot-road-2-la-dot-org.

As exciting as the road home program sounds for those people that are still trying to reclaim their lives after Hurricane Rita, we have to warn you that the Road Home Program funding is not automatically deposited into your bank account. There is a screening process and a lot of paper work, but you could be eligible for up to $150,000.

Waiting in line for hurricane assistance is nothing new for folks in Southwest Louisiana. Those long lines and frustration may soon be a thing of the past. Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Member Mike Danahay said, "We have taken a giant step forward in our recovery process today. People that have been impacted now have a place to come and make their applications and start their road to recovery."

You do not want to show up at the new Road Home Recovery center with out the right documentation. People applying for the program will need to bring a photo I-D, and social security number. You will also need your ownership documents, like a tile insurance policy, your deed, or mortgage and a property tax bill. You will also be asked to provide your FEMA claim number and proof of any hurricane assistance you may have already received.