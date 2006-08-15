Insurance Still A Problem In Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Insurance Still A Problem In Louisiana

August 15, 2006
Reported by Vince Atkinson

Insurance is an issue that has been on nearly everyone's mind since Hurricane Rita and Katrina devastated Louisiana's Gulf Coast. Finding a company that will write new policies and companies that are not canceling polices is not easy. Now, the state is introducing a new free program that may help. We are talking about an internet program that will not cost you a cent. 7 News decided to take this new program for a "test drive" and find out just how it works, what we discovered might surprise you.

Dinah Landry with the Cameron Council On Aging has heard more than her share of insurance nightmares since Hurricane Rita ravaged the Gulf Coast. Landry said, "You pay for insurance, you think you have it, you think your family is secure. A hurricane comes and you have the devastation and the destruction and what are you left with? nothing." Now, state leaders have just launched a new on-line assistance plan they hope will help people trying to rebuild.

Consumers can use this new tool to find companies that are writing insurance policies in their parish. Landry said, "The idea is wonderful, but I am hoping that they will do a little more fine tuning on it." 7 News gave the program a try, but the only new polices we could find being writing in the Cameron area were through the Louisiana Citizens Program. Only 34 of the more than 300 companies writing coverage in Louisiana are currently participating in the consumer assistance program.  According to Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, several other insurance firms are in the process of adding their information to the database.

If you would like to check the states new insurance site out for yourself, log onto http://www.ldi.state.la.us/ and click on the link "need insurance."

