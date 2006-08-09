Britney Glaser - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Britney Glaser

I am honored to be able to share the news in the same community where I was raised.    

My television career actually started at KPLC when I was 16. I landed a spot as a teen reporter and never looked back! 

My passion is telling stories that can spark positive change in a community. I grew up just north of Lake Charles, in Dry Creek, and can truly say there is no better career for me than sharing the news with communities throughout Southwest Louisiana.

I have a degree in mass communications from Louisiana State University. At LSU, I had the opportunity to work for the campus television station, TigerTV and intern at WBRZ in Baton Rouge, The New York Times, CBS News, and with organizations in Washington, D.C., and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

After graduating in 2006, I accepted my first on-air job at KPLC as a reporter. Over the next few years, I moved to weekend anchor and eventually to morning anchor/health reporter. I then worked as a weekend anchor/evening reporter for two years at KCEN in Waco, Texas before deciding to put roots back down at home. 

In 2012, I came back to KPLC and rejoined the 7News Sunrise team.  I am also the health reporter and do a monthly feature called "The New Family Tree," highlighting local children in foster care who are ready to be adopted into a forever family. This is a cause incredibly close to my heart, as an adoptive mother to a son, who spent one year in foster care.

Those efforts have led to recognition by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services as the 2014 Media Advocate for Adoption Award recipient, the 2015 Hector San Miguel Memorial Award recipient, the 2016 Pinnacle Light of Hope recipient, and a 2016 Louisiana Angel in Adoption.

I have been recognized by the Louisiana Associated Press with eight television awards for reporting, two meritorious reporting awards from the Louisiana State Medical Society, and the 2013 Michael E. DeBakey Award for Journalism from the Foundation for Biomedical Research in Washington, D.C.

When I'm not running around the newsroom, you might see me running around the lakefront! I love being outdoors, spending time with my family, going to local festivals, being a part of Trinity Baptist Church and serving with volunteer groups.

I did nab the ultimate Texas souvenir during my tenure to the West: I married an Aggie, Matt Felder, in May 2012. We welcomed our first child, Lila Rose, in February 2015. Our family grew quickly after that, with the addition of our son, James, adopted through foster care in December 2016. He is just four months younger than Lila. And in November 2016, we welcomed our third child, a daughter named Adeline. That's three kids within 21 months...haha!

We also have a crazy dog named Cayenne, a Miniature Pinscher who stole my heart during a Sunrise Pet Shop segment!

You can read Britney's most recent stories at the bottom of this page.

Send Britney an email, like her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter. The Sunrise Facebook fan page can be found HERE. Britney's personal blog, "Britney Off Script," can be found HERE.

  • Britney GlaserMore>>

  • 14-year-old Miah longs for forever family

    14-year-old Miah longs for forever family

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-10-04 16:32:37 GMT
    14-year-old Miah is in foster care, but hoping to be adopted into a forever family soon. (Source: KPLC)14-year-old Miah is in foster care, but hoping to be adopted into a forever family soon. (Source: KPLC)

    A new family, a new school, and a new city hours away from the place she calls home have been hard on 14-year-old Miah. KPLC's Britney Glaser shares that Miah is hoping to be adopted into a forever family.

    More >>

    A new family, a new school, and a new city hours away from the place she calls home have been hard on 14-year-old Miah. KPLC's Britney Glaser shares that Miah is hoping to be adopted into a forever family.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles Salvation Army answers desperate call for help

    Lake Charles Salvation Army answers desperate call for help

    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-08-31 11:40:29 GMT
    The Salvation Army out of Lake Charles delivered food Wednesday night to hundreds of hungry evacuees at the West Orange-Stark Elementary School. (Source: KPLC)The Salvation Army out of Lake Charles delivered food Wednesday night to hundreds of hungry evacuees at the West Orange-Stark Elementary School. (Source: KPLC)

    Food: that is the most basic need for hundreds of people at a makeshift shelter in Orange, Texas. An urgent call came in late Wednesday night to the Salvation Army in Lake Charles to help and we went along for the delivery across state lines.

    More >>

    Food: that is the most basic need for hundreds of people at a makeshift shelter in Orange, Texas. An urgent call came in late Wednesday night to the Salvation Army in Lake Charles to help and we went along for the delivery across state lines.

    More >>

  • Community Pregnancy Center in need of donated breast pumps

    Community Pregnancy Center in need of donated breast pumps

    Friday, August 4 2017 6:04 AM EDT2017-08-04 10:04:45 GMT

    If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there's a big demand for them with the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.     

    More >>

    If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there's a big demand for them with the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.     

    More >>

  • Bring Braylon back home through adoption

    Bring Braylon back home through adoption

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:24 AM EDT2017-08-02 12:24:59 GMT
    Braylon is a 10-year-old boy who has spent many, many months in foster care, waiting to be adopted into a permanent family. (Source: KPLC)Braylon is a 10-year-old boy who has spent many, many months in foster care, waiting to be adopted into a permanent family. (Source: KPLC)

    Far from home and without a permanent family: 10-year-old Braylon is in foster care hours away from Lake Charles because of a shortage of foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser met up with Braylon for this month's The New Family Tree. 

    More >>

    Far from home and without a permanent family: 10-year-old Braylon is in foster care hours away from Lake Charles because of a shortage of foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser met up with Braylon for this month's The New Family Tree. 

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: travel-related illnesses

    What's Going Around: travel-related illnesses

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:16:26 GMT
    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a Travelers' Health guide detailing infectious disease alerts by country, region, and recommended vaccines for certain areas of travel. (Source: CDC)The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a Travelers' Health guide detailing infectious disease alerts by country, region, and recommended vaccines for certain areas of travel. (Source: CDC)

    Traveler's diarrhea, malaria, Zika virus, and the sicknesses go on. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the CDC has a growing list of travel advisories to many countries and if you don't take early precautions, you could find yourself with What's Going Around. 

    More >>

    Traveler's diarrhea, malaria, Zika virus, and the sicknesses go on. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the CDC has a long, growing list of travel advisories to many countries this summer and if you do not take early precautions, you could find yourself with What's Going Around this week. 

    More >>

  • Secure medical image sharing for faster, better care

    Secure medical image sharing for faster, better care

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:01:27 GMT
    Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Director of Radiology, Scott Daigle, shows how the Nuance PowerShare App works, a cloud-based platform to securely view and share medical images. (Source: KPLC)Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Director of Radiology, Scott Daigle, shows how the Nuance PowerShare App works, a cloud-based platform to securely view and share medical images. (Source: KPLC)

    If you have ever had imaging done at a medical office or hospital, then had to go to another office for follow-up, chances are, you have had to go with a CD of your file or paper copy. That is changing thanks to a medical image sharing network.

    More >>

    If you have ever had imaging done at a medical office or hospital, then had to go to another office for follow-up, chances are, you have had to go with a CD of your file or paper copy. That is changing thanks to a medical image sharing network.

    More >>

  • Telesitter system keeping patients safe

    Telesitter system keeping patients safe

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:26 AM EDT2017-07-24 10:26:02 GMT
    Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is now using the Telesitter system on its critical care unit to keep the most at-risk patients safe with constant remote viewing by skilled staff. (Source: KPLC)Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is now using the Telesitter system on its critical care unit to keep the most at-risk patients safe with constant remote viewing by skilled staff. (Source: KPLC)

    Patient safety is paramount in hospital settings and traditionally, it has taken one-to-one care 24/7 for some of the most at-risk patients. KPLC's Britney Glaser shows how a new video monitoring system is keeping patients safe and freeing up nursing staff for other duties.

    More >>

    Patient safety is paramount in hospital settings and traditionally, it has taken one-to-one care 24/7 for some of the most at-risk patients. KPLC's Britney Glaser shows how a new video monitoring system is keeping patients safe and freeing up nursing staff for other duties.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: roseola

    What's Going Around: roseola

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:56 AM EDT2017-07-20 10:56:57 GMT
    Roseola is a generally mild infection caused by two strains of herpes virus. (Source: KPLC)Roseola is a generally mild infection caused by two strains of herpes virus. (Source: KPLC)

    A common strain of the herpes virus is causing What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports almost every child will contract roseola at some point, and there is no treatment for the infection. 

    More >>

    A common strain of the herpes virus is causing What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports almost every child will contract roseola at some point, and there is no treatment for the infection. 

    More >>

  • Pediatric specialty clinic opens in Lake Charles

    Pediatric specialty clinic opens in Lake Charles

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-07-14 11:52:00 GMT
    The Women’s & Children’s Specialty Center - Lake Charles recently opened at 1890 W. Gauthier Road, Suite 115 in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)The Women’s & Children’s Specialty Center - Lake Charles recently opened at 1890 W. Gauthier Road, Suite 115 in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)

    If you have a child with special medical needs, no doubt you have spent hours traveling to specialist appointments out of town.  KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a new pediatric specialty clinic is now open in Lake Charles, relieving the burden of traveling a long distance.

    More >>

    If you have a child with special medical needs, no doubt you have spent hours traveling to specialist appointments out of town.  KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a new pediatric specialty clinic is now open in Lake Charles, relieving the burden of traveling a long distance.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: athlete's foot

    What's Going Around: athlete's foot

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:07 AM EDT2017-07-13 11:07:04 GMT
    Athlete's foot is a contagious fungal infection and Dr. Tyson Green at Center for Orthopaedics says he's seeing a lot of infections this summer. (Source: CDC)Athlete's foot is a contagious fungal infection and Dr. Tyson Green at Center for Orthopaedics says he's seeing a lot of infections this summer. (Source: CDC)

    A contagious fungal infection that affects the feet is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports athlete's foot is typically not serious, but it can be challenging to treat.

    More >>

    A contagious fungal infection that affects the feet is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports athlete's foot is typically not serious, but it can be challenging to treat.

    More >>

  • Swimming advisories at 11 SWLA beaches

    Swimming advisories at 11 SWLA beaches

    Friday, July 7 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-07-07 12:20:35 GMT
    The Louisiana Beach Monitoring Program has posted swim advisories at 11 of the 14 Southwest Louisiana beaches this week, due to high bacteria levels. (Source: KPLC)The Louisiana Beach Monitoring Program has posted swim advisories at 11 of the 14 Southwest Louisiana beaches this week, due to high bacteria levels. (Source: KPLC)

    Nearly every beach in Southwest Louisiana is under a health advisory for high bacteria levels this week, but does that mean you should avoid them altogether? KPLC's Britney Glaser takes that question to a public health officer to see the magnitude of the threat.

    More >>

    Nearly every beach in Southwest Louisiana is under a health advisory for high bacteria levels this week, but does that mean you should avoid them altogether? KPLC's Britney Glaser takes that question to a public health officer to see the magnitude of the threat.

    More >>

  • A forever family for Kendrick

    A forever family for Kendrick

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-07-05 11:30:02 GMT
    In September 2016, we featured Kendrick in The New Family Tree, as he shared his desire to be adopted. We were there for his adoption day as he became a member of the Case family. (Source: KPLC)In September 2016, we featured Kendrick in The New Family Tree, as he shared his desire to be adopted. We were there for his adoption day as he became a member of the Case family. (Source: KPLC)

    A 12-year-old boy no longer has to worry about moving through foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser takes us inside the courtroom for Kendrick's special adoption day.

    More >>

    A 12-year-old boy no longer has to worry about moving through foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser takes us inside the courtroom for Kendrick's special adoption day.

    More >>

  • Swimmer's red eyes: chlorine or something else?

    Swimmer's red eyes: chlorine or something else?

    Friday, June 30 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-06-30 11:30:41 GMT
    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a public campaign through the healthy swimming program to alert swimmers about some of the health risks in the water. (Source: CDC)The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a public campaign through the healthy swimming program to alert swimmers about some of the health risks in the water. (Source: CDC)

    Do your eyes turn red after swimming in a pool or water park? When the head of the CDC's healthy swimming program shared some insight into swimming pools, he opened a lot of eyes about the culprit behind the red eyes.

    More >>

    Do your eyes turn red after swimming in a pool or water park? When the head of the CDC's healthy swimming program shared some insight into swimming pools, he opened a lot of eyes about the culprit behind the red eyes.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: water-borne sickness, swimmer's ear

    What's Going Around: water-borne sickness, swimmer's ear

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:58 AM EDT2017-06-29 11:58:34 GMT
    Swimmer's ear is one of the summer-related sicknesses bringing more people in to the WCCH emergency department this week. (Source: KPLC)Swimmer's ear is one of the summer-related sicknesses bringing more people in to the WCCH emergency department this week. (Source: KPLC)

    Before you take a dip in the pool or head to the beach, listen up about What's Going Around this week.There is an uptick in water-related bugs, swimmer's ear infections and summer rashes. 

    More >>

    Before you take a dip in the pool or head to the beach, listen up about What's Going Around this week.There is an uptick in water-related bugs, swimmer's ear infections and summer rashes. 

    More >>

  • Erasing spider veins

    Erasing spider veins

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 6:49 AM EDT2017-06-28 10:49:07 GMT
    Liquid sclerotherapy can make spider veins disappear before your eyes, by scarring down these tiny veins. (Source: KPLC)Liquid sclerotherapy can make spider veins disappear before your eyes, by scarring down these tiny veins. (Source: KPLC)

    Summertime is the season of shorts and swimsuits, and for many women, their dreaded spider veins on bigger display. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports sclerotherapy can make them disappear.

    More >>

    Summertime is the season of shorts and swimsuits, and for many women, their dreaded spider veins on bigger display. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports sclerotherapy can make them disappear.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: dermatitis

    What's Going Around: dermatitis

    Thursday, June 22 2017 7:55 AM EDT2017-06-22 11:55:41 GMT
    Dermatitis, associated with poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac is What's Going Around this week. (Source: KPLC)Dermatitis, associated with poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac is What's Going Around this week. (Source: KPLC)

    The strong winds associated with Tropical Storm Cindy likely have leaves or tree branches blown into your yard.  Before you start the clean-up process, you need to be vigilant against What's Going Around this week.

    More >>

    The strong winds associated with Tropical Storm Cindy likely have leaves or tree branches blown into your yard.  Before you start the clean-up process, you need to be vigilant against What's Going Around this week.

    More >>

  • St. Jude Affiliate Clinic gives cancer care closer to home

    St. Jude Affiliate Clinic gives cancer care closer to home

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-06-21 12:34:16 GMT
    Six-year-old Hadlee Henry and her mom, Corren, await Hadlee's weekly chemo treatment at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic in Baton Rouge. (Source: KPLC)Six-year-old Hadlee Henry and her mom, Corren, await Hadlee's weekly chemo treatment at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic in Baton Rouge. (Source: KPLC)

    Pediatric cancer care closer to home: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is an eight-hour drive or plane ride away for families in Southwest Louisiana, but an affiliate clinic in Baton Rouge is offering a seamless transition in care.

    More >>

    Pediatric cancer care closer to home: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is an eight-hour drive or plane ride away for families in Southwest Louisiana, but an affiliate clinic in Baton Rouge is offering a seamless transition in care.

    More >>

  • Community garden in the works in North Lake Charles

    Community garden in the works in North Lake Charles

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-06-16 11:29:45 GMT
    Volunteers are working to get the ground tilled for the Mill St. community garden in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)Volunteers are working to get the ground tilled for the Mill St. community garden in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)

    Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!

    More >>

    Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: staph infections

    What's Going Around: staph infections

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:37 AM EDT2017-06-15 11:37:45 GMT
    Dr. Tim Haman, CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital infectious disease physician, says he is seeing staph infections every day in the hospital and clinic setting. (Source: KPLC)Dr. Tim Haman, CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital infectious disease physician, says he is seeing staph infections every day in the hospital and clinic setting. (Source: KPLC)

    One of the most common germs found on people's skin and in their noses is creeping into the body and causing infections. Staph infections are what's going around this week.

    More >>

    One of the most common germs found on people's skin and in their noses is creeping into the body and causing infections. Staph infections are what's going around this week.

    More >>

  • C. diff vaccine trial fast-tracked by FDA

    C. diff vaccine trial fast-tracked by FDA

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-06-13 18:28:40 GMT
    A clinical trial is underway to develop a C. diff vaccine. (Source: Cdiffense)A clinical trial is underway to develop a C. diff vaccine. (Source: Cdiffense)

    A clinical trial for a C. diff vaccine has been fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration to get protection to people most at risk as quickly, and safely, as possible.

    More >>

    A clinical trial for a C. diff vaccine has been fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration to get protection to people most at risk as quickly, and safely, as possible.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: Salmonella

    What's Going Around: Salmonella

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-06-07 12:55:23 GMT
    The CDC is currently investigating eight different Salmonella outbreaks in 47 states, connected to backyard chickens. (Source: CDC)The CDC is currently investigating eight different Salmonella outbreaks in 47 states, connected to backyard chickens. (Source: CDC)

    Nearly 400 people have been sickened in salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard chickens. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the CDC is investigating eight different outbreaks in 47 states, including Louisiana. 

    More >>

    Nearly 400 people have been sickened in salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard chickens. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the CDC is investigating eight different outbreaks in 47 states, including Louisiana. 

    More >>

  • Four spots open for Royal Family Kids Camp

    Four spots open for Royal Family Kids Camp

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-06-07 12:03:48 GMT
    Royal Family Kids Camp is set to happen for the first time in Southwest Louisiana in July. (Source: Royal Family KIds Camp)Royal Family Kids Camp is set to happen for the first time in Southwest Louisiana in July. (Source: Royal Family KIds Camp)

    A special sleep-away camp for children in foster care is happening in Beauregard Parish this summer. In this month's The New Family Tree, KPLC's Britney Glaser explains there are still several spots open for female campers between the ages of 6-12.

    More >>

    A special sleep-away camp for children in foster care is happening in Beauregard Parish this summer. In this month's The New Family Tree, KPLC's Britney Glaser explains there are still several spots open for female campers between the ages of 6-12.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: whooping cough

    What's Going Around: whooping cough

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-06-01 12:03:14 GMT
    Whooping cough or pertussis is What's Going Around this week in Southwest Louisiana. (Source: KPLC)Whooping cough or pertussis is What's Going Around this week in Southwest Louisiana. (Source: KPLC)

    A highly contagious respiratory disease known for its distinctive cough is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a handful of cases of whooping cough in local children is concerning in the medical community.

    More >>

    A highly contagious respiratory disease known for its distinctive cough is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a handful of cases of whooping cough in local children is concerning in the medical community.

    More >>

  • High demand for healthcare jobs

    High demand for healthcare jobs

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:56:00 GMT
    HealthWORx is a new initiative aimed at connecting qualified people with in-demand healthcare jobs. (Source: KPLC)HealthWORx is a new initiative aimed at connecting qualified people with in-demand healthcare jobs. (Source: KPLC)

    HealthWORx is a new initiative aimed at connecting qualified people with hundreds of local healthcare-related jobs in Southwest Louisiana. 

    More >>

    HealthWORx is a new initiative aimed at connecting qualified people with hundreds of local healthcare-related jobs in Southwest Louisiana. 

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: shigella

    What's Going Around: shigella

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-05-25 12:03:15 GMT
    People with shigella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps starting a day or two after they are exposed to the bacteria. (Source: KPLC)People with shigella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps starting a day or two after they are exposed to the bacteria. (Source: KPLC)

    A contagious infectious disease that might make you think you have an extreme stomach bug is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to Dr. Anatole Karpovs, who has been treating young patients with shigella.

    More >>

    A contagious infectious disease that might make you think you have an extreme stomach bug is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to Dr. Anatole Karpovs, who has been treating young patients with shigella.

    More >>

  • Blood supply at critical level

    Blood supply at critical level

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:09:39 GMT
    LifeShare Blood Centers in Lake Charles only has a two day supply of blood components this week and several storage drawers sit empty. (Source: KPLC)LifeShare Blood Centers in Lake Charles only has a two day supply of blood components this week and several storage drawers sit empty. (Source: KPLC)

    Blood supply is at a critically low level in Southwest Louisiana and as we head into a holiday weekend, there is growing concern it could further deplete.

    More >>

    Blood supply is at a critically low level in Southwest Louisiana and as we head into a holiday weekend, there is growing concern it could further deplete.

    More >>

  • Giant papillary conjunctivitis common in contact lens wearers

    Giant papillary conjunctivitis common in contact lens wearers

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-05-19 12:09:37 GMT
    Vision Source associate optometrist, Dr. Madison Wall-Hayes, says she is seeing more cases of giant papillary conjunctivitis, or GPC, which you can see on the inside of the upper eyelid. (Source: KPLC)Vision Source associate optometrist, Dr. Madison Wall-Hayes, says she is seeing more cases of giant papillary conjunctivitis, or GPC, which you can see on the inside of the upper eyelid. (Source: KPLC)

    If you wear contact lenses or suffer from seasonal allergies, you will want to pay special attention to this Healthcast. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains the irritating eye condition called giant papillary conjunctivitis. 

    More >>

    If you wear contact lenses or suffer from seasonal allergies, you will want to pay special attention to this Healthcast. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains the irritating eye condition called giant papillary conjunctivitis. 

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: sore throats

    What's Going Around: sore throats

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:11 AM EDT2017-05-18 12:11:10 GMT
    Viral sore throats and strep throat are what's going around this week, according to Dr. Robert Anderson at Calcasieu Urgent Care. (Source: KPLC)Viral sore throats and strep throat are what's going around this week, according to Dr. Robert Anderson at Calcasieu Urgent Care. (Source: KPLC)

    If your throat is feeling sore or you are feeling pain swallowing, you might have what's going around this week. Viral sore throats and strep throat are the main culprits, according to Dr. Robert Anderson at Calcasieu Urgent Care.

    More >>

    If your throat is feeling sore or you are feeling pain swallowing, you might have what's going around this week. Viral sore throats and strep throat are the main culprits, according to Dr. Robert Anderson at Calcasieu Urgent Care.

    More >>

  • Loaner Closet ready to lend medical equipment

    Loaner Closet ready to lend medical equipment

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:19 AM EDT2017-05-17 12:19:07 GMT
    The community Loaner Closet at the Southwest Louisiana Independence center is open to people in need of medical equipment and with gently-used items to donate. (Source: KPLC)The community Loaner Closet at the Southwest Louisiana Independence center is open to people in need of medical equipment and with gently-used items to donate. (Source: KPLC)

    From wheelchairs to walkers, hospital beds and crutches, medical equipment is something most of us will need one day or have already used. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that's why the SLIC Loaner Closet exists. 
     

    More >>

    From wheelchairs to walkers, hospital beds and crutches, medical equipment is something most of us will need one day or have already used. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that's why the SLIC Loaner Closet exists. 
     

    More >>

  • Mom to Many: 100 kids and counting

    Mom to Many: 100 kids and counting

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:03:57 GMT
    Easter Belizare visits with her former foster son, Andre Frank, in her Lake Charles home. (Source: KPLC)Easter Belizare visits with her former foster son, Andre Frank, in her Lake Charles home. (Source: KPLC)

    Mother's Day is Sunday and one Lake Charles mom will be the center of many people's celebrations! That's because she has mothered 100 boys and counting. KPLC's Britney Glaser introduces us to 82-year-old Easter Belizare.

    More >>

    Mother's Day is Sunday and one Lake Charles mom will be the center of many people's celebrations! That's because she has mothered 100 boys and counting. KPLC's Britney Glaser introduces us to 82-year-old Easter Belizare.

    More >>

  • Warning about animal bites after raccoon bites toddler

    Warning about animal bites after raccoon bites toddler

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-05-11 12:09:34 GMT
    This is the time of year pediatricians are reporting more animal bites in children. (Source: KPLC)This is the time of year pediatricians are reporting more animal bites in children. (Source: KPLC)

    A warning about animal bites and your children after a local toddler was recently bitten by a raccoon. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to a pediatrician about how best to treat animal bites.

    More >>

    A warning about animal bites and your children after a local toddler was recently bitten by a raccoon. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to a pediatrician about how best to treat animal bites.

    More >>

  • Seasonal allergies in pets

    Seasonal allergies in pets

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-05-05 14:08:51 GMT
    Seasonal allergies in cats and dogs are seen through excessive scratching and recurring ear infections. (Source: KPLC)Seasonal allergies in cats and dogs are seen through excessive scratching and recurring ear infections. (Source: KPLC)

    Seasonal allergies can certainly make people feel miserable this time of year, but did you know your pet could also be feeling under the weather? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the symptoms are different in animals and there are specific treatments to give relief.

    More >>

    Seasonal allergies can certainly make people feel miserable this time of year, but did you know your pet could also be feeling under the weather? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the symptoms are different in animals and there are specific treatments to give relief.

    More >>

  • Shortage of foster homes

    Shortage of foster homes

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:34:54 GMT
    There are more than 450 children in foster care in Southwest Louisiana and only 240 certified foster homes. (Souce: KPLC)There are more than 450 children in foster care in Southwest Louisiana and only 240 certified foster homes. (Souce: KPLC)

    More than 450 children in Southwest Louisiana are in foster care today, yet there are only about 240 certified foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out how you can be a solution to this problem.

    More >>

    More than 450 children in Southwest Louisiana are in foster care today, yet there are only about 240 certified foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out how you can be a solution to this problem.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: pneumonia and strep throat

    What's Going Around: pneumonia and strep throat

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-04-27 15:56:17 GMT
    Pneumonia is typically a more common illness in the winter months, but it's being seen now, in the heart of spring. (Source: KPLC)Pneumonia is typically a more common illness in the winter months, but it's being seen now, in the heart of spring. (Source: KPLC)

    You might think of pneumonia as a cold weather bug, but it's what's going around this week, in the heart of spring. KPLC's Britney Glaser takes you inside an ER, where numbers are up for pneumonia.

    More >>

    You might think of pneumonia as a cold weather bug, but it's what's going around this week, in the heart of spring. KPLC's Britney Glaser takes you inside an ER, where numbers are up for pneumonia.

    More >>

  • Anti-glare lens coating helps minimize eye strain

    Anti-glare lens coating helps minimize eye strain

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 2:41 PM EDT2017-04-26 18:41:23 GMT
    Anti-glare lens coatings can minimize distracting glares on eyeglasses. (Source: KPLC)Anti-glare lens coatings can minimize distracting glares on eyeglasses. (Source: KPLC)

    10 hours a day: that's how long most of us spend in front of a computer or phone screen each day. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that time can do numbers on your eyes, particularly for eyeglasses wearers.

    More >>

    10 hours a day: that's how long most of us spend in front of a computer or phone screen each day. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that time can do numbers on your eyes, particularly for eyeglasses wearers.

    More >>

  • Clinical trials underway for lung, colon, and breast cancer patients

    Clinical trials underway for lung, colon, and breast cancer patients

    Friday, April 21 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-04-21 12:36:42 GMT
    Three clinical trials are currently open at CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital to some patients with lung, colon, or breast cancer. (Source: KPLC)Three clinical trials are currently open at CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital to some patients with lung, colon, or breast cancer. (Source: KPLC)

    New weapons in the arsenal to fight cancer: three clinical trials are now open in Lake Charles for some patients with lung, colon, or breast cancer. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains how each trial works.

    More >>

    New weapons in the arsenal to fight cancer: three clinical trials are now open in Lake Charles for some patients with lung, colon, or breast cancer. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains how each trial works.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: spring allergies

    What's Going Around: spring allergies

    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:01 AM EDT2017-04-20 12:01:15 GMT
    Spring allergies are making many people feel miserable, but there are some over-the-counter treatment options that can minimize your symptoms, according to Dr. Ben Palombo with Lake Area Family Physicians. (Source: KPLC)Spring allergies are making many people feel miserable, but there are some over-the-counter treatment options that can minimize your symptoms, according to Dr. Ben Palombo with Lake Area Family Physicians. (Source: KPLC)

    Nothing takes the spring out of your enjoyment of springtime weather faster than seasonal allergies. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out some of the best over-the-counter treatments to minimize symptoms.

    More >>

    Nothing takes the spring out of your enjoyment of springtime weather faster than seasonal allergies. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out some of the best over-the-counter treatments to minimize symptoms.

    More >>

  • Paid time off to volunteer

    Paid time off to volunteer

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:30 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:30:36 GMT
    Lake Charles Urgent Care has piloted a program for its employees to take advantage of paid time off to volunteer, or VTO. (Source: KPLC)Lake Charles Urgent Care has piloted a program for its employees to take advantage of paid time off to volunteer, or VTO. (Source: KPLC)

    No doubt you are familiar with paid time off, or PTO, but have you ever heard of VTO? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the trend of volunteer time off to connect with communities and attract the best employees.

    More >>

    No doubt you are familiar with paid time off, or PTO, but have you ever heard of VTO? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the trend of volunteer time off to connect with communities and attract the best employees.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: C. diff

    What's Going Around: C. diff

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 11:37:12 GMT
    Inflammation of the colon known as C. diff is What's Going Around this week. (Source: KPLC)Inflammation of the colon known as C. diff is What's Going Around this week. (Source: KPLC)

    If you have recently taken antibiotics, you are at a much greater risk of catching What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports C. diff, which causes inflammation of the colon, is making more people sick.

    More >>

    If you have recently taken antibiotics, you are at a much greater risk of catching What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports C. diff, which causes inflammation of the colon, is making more people sick.

    More >>

  • Extreme shortage of sign language interpreters

    Extreme shortage of sign language interpreters

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-04-12 12:13:42 GMT
    800 deaf or hard of hearing people in Southwest Louisiana are serviced by just three sign language interpreters. (Source: KPLC)800 deaf or hard of hearing people in Southwest Louisiana are serviced by just three sign language interpreters. (Source: KPLC)

    There are 800 deaf or hard of hearing people in Southwest Louisiana and only three sign language interpreters to bridge the communication gap. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the struggles of scheduling an interpreter for critical medical appointments and legal settings.

    More >>

    There are 800 deaf or hard of hearing people in Southwest Louisiana and only three sign language interpreters to bridge the communication gap. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the struggles of scheduling an interpreter for critical medical appointments and legal settings.

    More >>

  • Teen fears 'aging out' with no family

    Teen fears 'aging out' with no family

    Friday, April 7 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-04-07 20:43:25 GMT
    Dale is 14 years old and fears aging out of foster care with no family. (Source: KPLC)Dale is 14 years old and fears aging out of foster care with no family. (Source: KPLC)

    A heartbreaking plea from a teen in foster care: adopt him before he ages out of the system. KPLC's Britney Glaser features 14-year-old Dale in this month's The New Family Tree. 

    More >>

    A heartbreaking plea from a teen in foster care: adopt him before he ages out of the system. KPLC's Britney Glaser features 14-year-old Dale in this month's The New Family Tree. 

    More >>

  • Docs across U.S. shadow Lake Charles cardiologist for vein training

    Docs across U.S. shadow Lake Charles cardiologist for vein training

    Friday, March 31 2017 8:01 AM EDT2017-03-31 12:01:06 GMT
    Dr. Carl Fastabend performs an IVUS procedure in the Cardiovascular Outpatient Center of Southwest Louisiana. (Source: KPLC)Dr. Carl Fastabend performs an IVUS procedure in the Cardiovascular Outpatient Center of Southwest Louisiana. (Source: KPLC)

    Doctors from across the United States are traveling to Lake Charles to watch interventional cardiologist, Dr. Carl Fastabend, in action. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports he's become a leading expert in a specialized vein procedure.

    More >>

    Doctors from across the United States are traveling to Lake Charles to watch interventional cardiologist, Dr. Carl Fastabend, in action. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports he's become a leading expert in a specialized vein procedure.

    More >>

  • Warning about snake bites

    Warning about snake bites

    Thursday, March 30 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-03-30 19:39:51 GMT
    Snakes are on the move across Southwest Louisiana after a warm, wet winter and a springlike pattern now. (Source: KPLC)Snakes are on the move across Southwest Louisiana after a warm, wet winter and a springlike pattern now. (Source: KPLC)

    A warning in this week's What's Going Around: snakes are on the move in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a snake bite brought a patient to an area emergency room over the weekend.

    More >>

    A warning in this week's What's Going Around: snakes are on the move in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a snake bite brought a patient to an area emergency room over the weekend.

    More >>

  • 'Buddy Dance' offers special dance classes

    'Buddy Dance' offers special dance classes

    Friday, March 24 2017 8:01 AM EDT2017-03-24 12:01:38 GMT
    Buddy Dance is an inclusive dance class at Premier Dance Center in Lake Charles for boys and girls of all ages who have special needs. (Source: KPLC)Buddy Dance is an inclusive dance class at Premier Dance Center in Lake Charles for boys and girls of all ages who have special needs. (Source: KPLC)

    Dance is a fantastic form of creativity and expression, but some kids and teens can be left out dance classes because of developmental or behavioral disorders. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports one dance center launched "Buddy Dance" as an inclusive dance class for those with special needs. 

    More >>

    Dance is a fantastic form of creativity and expression, but some kids and teens can be left out dance classes because of developmental or behavioral disorders. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports one dance center launched "Buddy Dance" as an inclusive dance class for those with special needs. 

    More >>

  • Summer camp for foster kids recruiting campers, volunteers

    Summer camp for foster kids recruiting campers, volunteers

    Tuesday, March 21 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-03-21 18:37:47 GMT
    The Royal Family Kids Camp will be July 10-14, 2017 in Beauregard Parish. (Source: KPLC)The Royal Family Kids Camp will be July 10-14, 2017 in Beauregard Parish. (Source: KPLC)

    A summer camp for children in foster care is offering a royal experience, full of love and fun memories. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports it will be held for the first time in SWLA this summer. 

    More >>

    The wounds children in foster care experience can cut unimaginably deep.  That's why a summer camp was created to give children a royal experience, full of love and fun memories. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports it will be held for the first time in SWLA this summer. 

    More >>

  • Robot-assisted total knee replacements

    Robot-assisted total knee replacements

    Friday, March 17 2017 8:05 AM EDT2017-03-17 12:05:37 GMT
    Robot-assisted total knee replacements are now available in Southwest Louisiana. (Source: KPLC)Robot-assisted total knee replacements are now available in Southwest Louisiana. (Source: KPLC)

    An innovative alternative to conventional knee replacements is now available in Lake Charles, tapping into the smarts of a robot. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on this surgical breakthrough.

    More >>

    An innovative alternative to conventional knee replacements is now available in Lake Charles, tapping into the smarts of a robot. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on this surgical breakthrough.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: upper respiratory infections

    What's Going Around: upper respiratory infections

    Thursday, March 16 2017 7:48 AM EDT2017-03-16 11:48:54 GMT
    Upper respiratory infections, or the common cold, is what's going around this week, according to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital infection preventionist, Bridget Redlich. (Source: KPLC)Upper respiratory infections, or the common cold, is what's going around this week, according to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital infection preventionist, Bridget Redlich. (Source: KPLC)

    A common viral infection that affects the nose, throat, and airways is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports upper respiratory infections are up.

    More >>

    A common viral infection that affects the nose, throat, and airways is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports upper respiratory infections are up.

    More >>

  • WCCH reports 23 percent increase in breastfeeding rate

    WCCH reports 23 percent increase in breastfeeding rate

    Wednesday, March 15 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-03-15 12:30:35 GMT
    West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has seen its breastfeeding rate go from 49 percent in 2014 to nearly 72 percent today, since launching The Gift initiative. (Source: KPLC)West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has seen its breastfeeding rate go from 49 percent in 2014 to nearly 72 percent today, since launching The Gift initiative. (Source: KPLC)

    The Gift is an evidence-based program for Louisiana birthing facilities to increase breastfeeding rates and maternal care. KPLC's Britney Glaser goes inside WCCH to see how the initiative has made a huge impact on breastfeeding rates.

    More >>

    The Gift is an evidence-based program for Louisiana birthing facilities to increase breastfeeding rates and maternal care. KPLC's Britney Glaser goes inside WCCH to see how the initiative has made a huge impact on breastfeeding rates.

    More >>

  • 'Gift of Hope' applications open for free IVF

    'Gift of Hope' applications open for free IVF

    Friday, March 10 2017 5:48 AM EST2017-03-10 10:48:18 GMT
    Two Louisiana couples will be selected for this year's "Gift of Hope," awarding grants to cover a cycle of in vitro fertilization. (Source: KPLC)Two Louisiana couples will be selected for this year's "Gift of Hope," awarding grants to cover a cycle of in vitro fertilization. (Source: KPLC)

    Two couples facing medical and financial roadblocks to having a baby are eligible to receive grants for a free cycle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) through a program called the "Gift of Hope."

    More >>

    Two couples facing medical and financial roadblocks to having a baby are eligible to receive grants for a free cycle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) through a program called the "Gift of Hope."

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: strep throat

    What's Going Around: strep throat

    Thursday, March 9 2017 7:51 AM EST2017-03-09 12:51:31 GMT
    Dr. Bruce Thompson at The Children's Clinic in Lake Charles says strep throat is What's Going Around this week. (Source: CDC)Dr. Bruce Thompson at The Children's Clinic in Lake Charles says strep throat is What's Going Around this week. (Source: CDC)

    A contagious bacterial infection that causes a sore throat and fever is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser goes inside The Children's Clinic in Lake Charles, where pediatrician, Dr. Bruce Thompson, says strep throat is being spread more among school-aged kids.

    More >>

    A contagious bacterial infection that causes a sore throat and fever is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser goes inside The Children's Clinic in Lake Charles, where pediatrician, Dr. Bruce Thompson, says strep throat is being spread more among school-aged kids.

    More >>

  • Seven-year-old Mikeala yearns to be adopted

    Seven-year-old Mikeala yearns to be adopted

    Wednesday, March 8 2017 8:33 AM EST2017-03-08 13:33:18 GMT
    Seven-year-old Mikeala is legally freed for adoption through the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. (Source: KPLC)Seven-year-old Mikeala is legally freed for adoption through the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. (Source: KPLC)

    A bright-eyed, spunky seven-year-old girl named Mikeala is hoping to be part of a forever family through adoption. KPLC's Britney Glaser heads to the library with Mikeala, who is ready for her years in foster care to come to an end.

    More >>

    A bright-eyed, spunky seven-year-old girl named Mikeala is hoping to be part of a forever family through adoption. KPLC's Britney Glaser heads to the library with Mikeala, who is ready for her years in foster care to come to an end.

    More >>

  • Can weather changes make you sick?

    Can weather changes make you sick?

    Friday, March 3 2017 6:23 AM EST2017-03-03 11:23:19 GMT
    Can the weather truly make you feel under the weather? Dr. Michael Robinson with Memorial/LSUHSC answers that question in Healthcast. (Source: KPLC)Can the weather truly make you feel under the weather? Dr. Michael Robinson with Memorial/LSUHSC answers that question in Healthcast. (Source: KPLC)

    From 80 degree, humid weather, to windy, dry temperatures in the 40s, we are seeing quite the shift in seasons this week in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out if the weather truly be to blame when you "feel under the weather?" 

    More >>

    From 80 degree, humid weather, to windy, dry temperatures in the 40s, we are seeing quite the shift in seasons this week in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out if the weather truly be to blame when you "feel under the weather?" 

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: Norovirus and C. diff

    What's Going Around: Norovirus and C. diff

    Thursday, March 2 2017 6:29 AM EST2017-03-02 11:29:35 GMT
    Dr. Kevin Schlamp, a family medicine physician in Sulphur, says norovirus and C. diff are What's Going Around this week. (Source: KPLC)Dr. Kevin Schlamp, a family medicine physician in Sulphur, says norovirus and C. diff are What's Going Around this week. (Source: KPLC)

    Another wave of the stomach bug is making people sick this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports it's Norovirus this time, and C. diff is also making the rounds. 

    More >>

    Another wave of the stomach bug is making people sick this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports it's Norovirus this time, and C. diff is also making the rounds. 

    More >>

  • Paralyzed coach making a difference

    Paralyzed coach making a difference

    Friday, February 24 2017 7:23 AM EST2017-02-24 12:23:23 GMT
    David Buller coaches his Upward basketball team from his wheelchair. (Source: KPLC)David Buller coaches his Upward basketball team from his wheelchair. (Source: KPLC)

    When a terrible hunting accident nearly killed 68-year-old David Buller, his recovery was nothing short of a miracle. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports in spite of tremendous challenges, he has been able to return to one of his first loves: the basketball court. 

    More >>

    When a terrible hunting accident nearly killed 68-year-old David Buller, his recovery was nothing short of a miracle. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports in spite of tremendous challenges, he has been able to return to one of his first loves: the basketball court. 

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: flu and RSV

    What's Going Around: flu and RSV

    Thursday, February 23 2017 7:29 AM EST2017-02-23 12:29:30 GMT
    Dr. Robert Anderson with Calcasieu Urgent Care says flu and RSV are What's Going Around this week. (Source: KPLC)Dr. Robert Anderson with Calcasieu Urgent Care says flu and RSV are What's Going Around this week. (Source: KPLC)

    There is no sign of slowing down with rapidly spreading flu in Southwest Louisiana this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that's What's Going Around this week, along with RSV.  

    More >>

    There is no sign of slowing down with rapidly spreading flu in Southwest Louisiana this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that's What's Going Around this week, along with RSV.  

    More >>

  • Mobile learning lab training heart teams

    Mobile learning lab training heart teams

    Wednesday, February 22 2017 8:36 AM EST2017-02-22 13:36:21 GMT
    CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital interventional cardiologist, Dr. Thomas Mulhearn, practices using the Impella device on a model inside the Mobile Learning Lab. (Source: KPLC)CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital interventional cardiologist, Dr. Thomas Mulhearn, practices using the Impella device on a model inside the Mobile Learning Lab. (Source: KPLC)

    A show and tell of sorts for cardiac care staff in Lake Charles brings them aboard a giant 18-wheeler. Abiomed's Impella Mobile Learning Lab made a stop at CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital, giving clinicians hands-on training for the world's smallest heart pump.

    More >>

    A show and tell of sorts for cardiac care staff in Lake Charles brings them aboard a giant 18-wheeler. Abiomed's Impella Mobile Learning Lab made a stop at CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital, giving clinicians hands-on training for the world's smallest heart pump.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: flu and strep throat

    What's Going Around: flu and strep throat

    Thursday, February 16 2017 11:39 AM EST2017-02-16 16:39:23 GMT
    Louisiana is now experiencing the highest measurable flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Source: CDC)Louisiana is now experiencing the highest measurable flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Source: CDC)

    Louisiana is now in the "red," meaning we are experiencing the highest measurable flu activity this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the flu and strep throat have been so prevalent over the past week that one area school canceled classes. 

    More >>

    Louisiana is now in the "red," meaning we are experiencing the highest measurable flu activity this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the flu and strep throat have been so prevalent over the past week that one area school canceled classes. 

    More >>

  • Early detection key in slowing eye disease progression

    Early detection key in slowing eye disease progression

    Wednesday, February 15 2017 3:51 PM EST2017-02-15 20:51:16 GMT
    This OCT machine is used to help detect eye disease at their earliest stages. (Source: KPLC)This OCT machine is used to help detect eye disease at their earliest stages. (Source: KPLC)

    Macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss and it is considered an incurable eye disease today. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports if caught early, there are therapies that can dramatically slow its progression. 

    More >>

    Macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss and it is considered an incurable eye disease today. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports if caught early, there are therapies that can dramatically slow its progression. 

    More >>

  • NEW FAMILY TREE: Finding a family for Sheldon

    NEW FAMILY TREE: Finding a family for Sheldon

    Monday, February 13 2017 4:57 AM EST2017-02-13 09:57:35 GMT

    A five-year-old boy who has spent almost half of his life in foster care is hoping a forever family is waiting for him today. KPLC's Britney Glaser spends a day with Sheldon, a bright-eyed ball of energy, who has lots of love to give.

    More >>

    A five-year-old boy who has spent almost half of his life in foster care is hoping a forever family is waiting for him today. KPLC's Britney Glaser spends a day with Sheldon, a bright-eyed ball of energy, who has lots of love to give.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: pneumonia

    What's Going Around: pneumonia

    Thursday, February 9 2017 8:27 AM EST2017-02-09 13:27:18 GMT
    Dr. Robert Bernauer with Lake Area Medical Center says he is treating more patients in the emergency room for pneumonia. (Source: KPLC)Dr. Robert Bernauer with Lake Area Medical Center says he is treating more patients in the emergency room for pneumonia. (Source: KPLC)

    Flu numbers continue to soar in Southwest Louisiana this week and one of the most common flu-related complications is also on the rise. Pneumonia is What's Going Around this week.

    More >>

    Flu numbers continue to soar in Southwest Louisiana this week and one of the most common flu-related complications is also on the rise. Pneumonia is What's Going Around this week.

    More >>

  • Free mammograms available to eligible Louisiana women

    Free mammograms available to eligible Louisiana women

    Thursday, February 2 2017 10:26 PM EST2017-02-03 03:26:35 GMT
    Mammograms are now being offered at no cost to Louisiana women who qualify. (Source: KPLC)Mammograms are now being offered at no cost to Louisiana women who qualify. (Source: KPLC)

    It is a first-of-its kind effort to change the state's mortality rate connected to breast cancer. The cost of critical screenings will no longer be a hindrance for uninsured or underinsured women, thanks to a new partnership offering free mammograms to eligible women.

    More >>

    It is a first-of-its kind effort to change the state's mortality rate connected to breast cancer. The cost of critical screenings will no longer be a hindrance for uninsured or underinsured women, thanks to a new partnership offering free mammograms to eligible women.

    More >>

  • Widespread flu outbreak, Tamiflu tough to find

    Widespread flu outbreak, Tamiflu tough to find

    Thursday, February 2 2017 7:02 AM EST2017-02-02 12:02:39 GMT
    Louisiana is one of 37 states dealing with a widespread flu outbreak. (Source: CDC)Louisiana is one of 37 states dealing with a widespread flu outbreak. (Source: CDC)

    The flu is approaching epidemic levels in parts of the United States this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports Louisiana is one of 37 states reporting a widespread flu outbreak.

    More >>

    The flu is approaching epidemic levels in parts of the United States this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports Louisiana is one of 37 states reporting a widespread flu outbreak.

    More >>

  • Doctor creates new pain relief cream

    Doctor creates new pain relief cream

    Wednesday, February 1 2017 8:34 AM EST2017-02-01 13:34:33 GMT
    Dr. Craig Morton with Center for Orthopedics created a new pain relief cream that he says has fewer side effects than others on the market. (Source: KPLC)Dr. Craig Morton with Center for Orthopedics created a new pain relief cream that he says has fewer side effects than others on the market. (Source: KPLC)

    When a Lake Charles doctor couldn't find the exact fix for his patients in pain, he decided to invent his own solution. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports Dr. Craig Morton created a pain relief cream that promises more benefits, with fewer side effects.

    More >>

    When a Lake Charles doctor couldn't find the exact fix for his patients in pain, he decided to invent his own solution. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports Dr. Craig Morton created a pain relief cream that promises more benefits, with fewer side effects.

    More >>

  • Five year mortality linked to loss of smell

    Five year mortality linked to loss of smell

    Friday, January 27 2017 7:56 AM EST2017-01-27 12:56:41 GMT
    Dr. Samuel Sprehe, ENT and allergist with Memorial Medical Group, says losing the sense of smell could be a sign of a much bigger health problem. (Source: KPLC)Dr. Samuel Sprehe, ENT and allergist with Memorial Medical Group, says losing the sense of smell could be a sign of a much bigger health problem. (Source: KPLC)

    How is your sense of smell? The findings of a study on people who have lost the ability to smell might shock you. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports there is a strong link between sense of smell and death.

    More >>

    How is your sense of smell? The findings of a study on people who have lost the ability to smell might shock you. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports there is a strong link between sense of smell and death.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: RSV

    What's Going Around: RSV

    Thursday, January 26 2017 7:48 AM EST2017-01-26 12:48:47 GMT
    Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is what's going around this week. (Source: KPLC)Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is what's going around this week. (Source: KPLC)

    Three letters can send fear into any parent of a young child: RSV. It is a very contagious respiratory infection and is what's going around this week. 

    More >>

    Three letters can send fear into any parent of a young child: RSV. It is a very contagious respiratory infection and is what's going around this week. 

    More >>

  • John Bridges shares 105 pound weight loss

    John Bridges shares 105 pound weight loss

    Wednesday, January 25 2017 7:07 AM EST2017-01-25 12:07:13 GMT
    KPLC's John Bridges has lost 105 pounds since January 2014. (Source: KPLC)KPLC's John Bridges has lost 105 pounds since January 2014. (Source: KPLC)

    KPLC's John Bridges has dramatically transformed his health and just surpassed the 100 pound weight loss milestone.  

    More >>

    KPLC's John Bridges has dramatically transformed his health and just surpassed the 100 pound weight loss milestone.  

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: pink eye

    What's Going Around: pink eye

    Tuesday, January 24 2017 6:12 AM EST2017-01-24 11:12:02 GMT
    Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, is What's Going Around this week. (Source: KPLC)Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, is What's Going Around this week. (Source: KPLC)

    If your eyes are feeling itchy, burning, irritated or looking red, there is a good chance you have what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports highly contagious pink eye is making the rounds in childcare and school settings again.

    More >>

    If your eyes are feeling itchy, burning, irritated or looking red, there is a good chance you have what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports highly contagious pink eye is making the rounds in childcare and school settings again.

    More >>

  • Mumps outbreak has Louisiana health officials on alert

    Mumps outbreak has Louisiana health officials on alert

    Wednesday, January 18 2017 8:06 AM EST2017-01-18 13:06:07 GMT
    A nationwide mumps outbreak has Louisiana health officials on alert. (Source: KPLC)A nationwide mumps outbreak has Louisiana health officials on alert. (Source: KPLC)

    The nation is in the midst of a mumps outbreak. Louisiana has remained isolated from the contagious virus, but KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that does not mean we are in the clear.  

    More >>

    The nation is in the midst of a mumps outbreak. Louisiana has remained isolated from the contagious virus, but KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that does not mean we are in the clear.  

    More >>

  • Teen moving to Olympic Training Center with Tokyo 2020 dreams

    Teen moving to Olympic Training Center with Tokyo 2020 dreams

    Friday, January 13 2017 7:19 AM EST2017-01-13 12:19:14 GMT
    16-year-old Jacob Waters of Ragley has been selected to the residency program at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. (Source: KPLC)16-year-old Jacob Waters of Ragley has been selected to the residency program at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. (Source: KPLC)

    A Ragley teen who has dreamed of competing in the Olympics is one huge step closer to seeing that become his reality! KPLC's Britney Glaser reports 16-year-old cyclist, Jacob Waters, is moving to the  Olympic Training Center in Colorado.

    More >>

    A Ragley teen who has dreamed of competing in the Olympics is one huge step closer to seeing that become his reality! KPLC's Britney Glaser reports 16-year-old cyclist, Jacob Waters, is moving to the  Olympic Training Center in Colorado.

    More >>

  • Flu death in Lake Charles, virus spikes in Louisiana

    Flu death in Lake Charles, virus spikes in Louisiana

    Thursday, January 12 2017 6:54 AM EST2017-01-12 11:54:07 GMT
    The influenza virus has turned deadly in Lake Charles after the death this week of a patient from flu-related complications. (Source: KPLC)The influenza virus has turned deadly in Lake Charles after the death this week of a patient from flu-related complications. (Source: KPLC)

    A warning this week about just how serious the flu virus can be, after the death of a patient in Lake Charles from flu complications. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the flu is What's Going Around.

    More >>

    A warning this week about just how serious the flu virus can be, after the death of a patient in Lake Charles from flu complications. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the flu is What's Going Around.

    More >>

  • Deadline to enroll in Affordable Care Act is January 31

    Deadline to enroll in Affordable Care Act is January 31

    Thursday, January 12 2017 5:48 AM EST2017-01-12 10:48:26 GMT
    The deadline to enroll in or change a plan with the Affordable Care Act is January 31. (Source: KPLC)The deadline to enroll in or change a plan with the Affordable Care Act is January 31. (Source: KPLC)

    The fight to repeal the Affordable Care Act is a top priority on Capitol Hill. Still, it is the law of the land today and a deadline to choose a 2017 health plan is fast approaching, as KPLC's Britney Glaser reports.

    More >>

    The fight to repeal the Affordable Care Act is a top priority on Capitol Hill. Still, it is the law of the land today and a deadline to choose a 2017 health plan is fast approaching, as KPLC's Britney Glaser reports.

    More >>

  • Louisiana stands out during National Adoption Month

    Louisiana stands out during National Adoption Month

    Tuesday, November 1 2016 10:45 PM EDT2016-11-02 02:45:25 GMT
    735 children have been adoption through Louisiana foster care over the past year. (Source: KPLC)735 children have been adoption through Louisiana foster care over the past year. (Source: KPLC)

    103 children: that's how many in the Lake Charles region now have forever families because of adoption this year. As part of National Adoption Month, KPLC's Britney Glaser takes a deeper look into the cause of connecting children with loving homes.

    More >>

    103 children: that's how many in the Lake Charles region now have forever families because of adoption this year. As part of National Adoption Month, KPLC's Britney Glaser takes a deeper look into the cause of connecting children with loving homes.

    More >>

  • Home sleep studies now offered to screen for apnea

    Home sleep studies now offered to screen for apnea

    Friday, October 28 2016 7:39 AM EDT2016-10-28 11:39:15 GMT
    Home sleep studies are now being offered as an initial screening tool for patients at risk of sleep apnea. (Source: KPLC)Home sleep studies are now being offered as an initial screening tool for patients at risk of sleep apnea. (Source: KPLC)

    There is a new screening tool that can identify your risk for one of the most common conditions, sleep apnea, in the comfort of your own bed. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out how home sleep studies are being used.

    More >>

    There is a new screening tool that can identify your risk for one of the most common conditions, sleep apnea, in the comfort of your own bed. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out how home sleep studies are being used.

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: shingles

    What's Going Around: shingles

    Thursday, October 27 2016 7:46 AM EDT2016-10-27 11:46:05 GMT
    Dr. Tim Haman, infectious disease physician at CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital, says shingles is What's Going Around this week. (Source: KPLC)Dr. Tim Haman, infectious disease physician at CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital, says shingles is What's Going Around this week. (Source: KPLC)

    If you have ever had chickenpox, you are at risk of developing a very painful rash from the reactivation of that virus, even decades after it first made you sick. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports shingles is What's Going Around. 

    More >>

    If you have ever had chickenpox, you are at risk of developing a very painful rash from the reactivation of that virus, even decades after it first made you sick. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports shingles is What's Going Around. 

    More >>

  • New lens implant for cataract patients

    New lens implant for cataract patients

    Wednesday, October 26 2016 8:16 AM EDT2016-10-26 12:16:31 GMT
    A new lens implant for cataract patients that provides both near and distance focus is now available. (Source: KPLC)A new lens implant for cataract patients that provides both near and distance focus is now available. (Source: KPLC)

    A breakthrough in vision technology is changing the way people with cataracts can see. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a new lens implant now offers cataract patients both near and distance focus, something that had been limited with other implants on the market.  

    More >>

    A breakthrough in vision technology is changing the way people with cataracts can see. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a new lens implant now offers cataract patients both near and distance focus, something that had been limited with other implants on the market.  

    More >>

  • Cardiovascular outpatient cath lab opens in Lake Charles

    Cardiovascular outpatient cath lab opens in Lake Charles

    Friday, October 21 2016 8:08 AM EDT2016-10-21 12:08:16 GMT
    A newly opened cardiovascular outpatient clinic in Lake Charles is connecting highly specialized heart doctors with non-emergency heart patients. (Source: KPLC)A newly opened cardiovascular outpatient clinic in Lake Charles is connecting highly specialized heart doctors with non-emergency heart patients. (Source: KPLC)

    KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a newly opened cardiovascular outpatient clinic in Lake Charles is connecting highly specialized heart doctors with non-emergency patients. 

    More >>

    KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a newly opened cardiovascular outpatient clinic in Lake Charles is connecting highly specialized heart doctors with non-emergency patients. 

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: strep throat

    What's Going Around: strep throat

    Thursday, October 20 2016 7:50 AM EDT2016-10-20 11:50:22 GMT
    Every day this week, Dr. Jay Marque at Lake Charles Urgent Care is treating patients with strep throat. (Source: KPLC)Every day this week, Dr. Jay Marque at Lake Charles Urgent Care is treating patients with strep throat. (Source: KPLC)

    Every day this week, Dr. Jay Marque at Lake Charles Urgent Care is treating patients with strep throat. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains how this contagious bacterial infection is spread in What's Going Around.

    More >>

    Every day this week, Dr. Jay Marque at Lake Charles Urgent Care is treating patients with strep throat. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains how this contagious bacterial infection is spread in What's Going Around.

    More >>

  • Deer hunter survives terrible fall

    Deer hunter survives terrible fall

    Wednesday, October 19 2016 7:03 AM EDT2016-10-19 11:03:49 GMT
    Justin Lanclos of Sulphur shows how high up he was in a deer stand when he fell from the tree. (Source: KPLC)Justin Lanclos of Sulphur shows how high up he was in a deer stand when he fell from the tree. (Source: KPLC)

    Deer hunting is an obsession for one Sulphur man who is having to sit this season out after a terrible injury. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports one mistake grounded him and taught him a huge lesson in hunter's safety.

    More >>

    Deer hunting is an obsession for one Sulphur man who is having to sit this season out after a terrible injury. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports one mistake grounded him and taught him a huge lesson in hunter's safety.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly