Dot Brown's husband, Robert, was a beloved softball coach at Elizabeth High School.
Dot Brown's husband, Robert, was a beloved softball coach at Elizabeth High School.
A new family, a new school, and a new city hours away from the place she calls home have been hard on 14-year-old Miah. KPLC's Britney Glaser shares that Miah is hoping to be adopted into a forever family.More >>
Food: that is the most basic need for hundreds of people at a makeshift shelter in Orange, Texas. An urgent call came in late Wednesday night to the Salvation Army in Lake Charles to help and we went along for the delivery across state lines.More >>
If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there's a big demand for them with the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.More >>
Far from home and without a permanent family: 10-year-old Braylon is in foster care hours away from Lake Charles because of a shortage of foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser met up with Braylon for this month's The New Family Tree.More >>
Traveler's diarrhea, malaria, Zika virus, and the sicknesses go on. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the CDC has a growing list of travel advisories to many countries and if you don't take early precautions, you could find yourself with What's Going Around.More >>
If you have ever had imaging done at a medical office or hospital, then had to go to another office for follow-up, chances are, you have had to go with a CD of your file or paper copy. That is changing thanks to a medical image sharing network.More >>
Patient safety is paramount in hospital settings and traditionally, it has taken one-to-one care 24/7 for some of the most at-risk patients. KPLC's Britney Glaser shows how a new video monitoring system is keeping patients safe and freeing up nursing staff for other duties.More >>
A common strain of the herpes virus is causing What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports almost every child will contract roseola at some point, and there is no treatment for the infection.More >>
If you have a child with special medical needs, no doubt you have spent hours traveling to specialist appointments out of town. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a new pediatric specialty clinic is now open in Lake Charles, relieving the burden of traveling a long distance.More >>
A contagious fungal infection that affects the feet is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports athlete's foot is typically not serious, but it can be challenging to treat.More >>
Nearly every beach in Southwest Louisiana is under a health advisory for high bacteria levels this week, but does that mean you should avoid them altogether? KPLC's Britney Glaser takes that question to a public health officer to see the magnitude of the threat.More >>
A 12-year-old boy no longer has to worry about moving through foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser takes us inside the courtroom for Kendrick's special adoption day.More >>
Do your eyes turn red after swimming in a pool or water park? When the head of the CDC's healthy swimming program shared some insight into swimming pools, he opened a lot of eyes about the culprit behind the red eyes.More >>
Before you take a dip in the pool or head to the beach, listen up about What's Going Around this week.There is an uptick in water-related bugs, swimmer's ear infections and summer rashes.More >>
Summertime is the season of shorts and swimsuits, and for many women, their dreaded spider veins on bigger display. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports sclerotherapy can make them disappear.More >>
The strong winds associated with Tropical Storm Cindy likely have leaves or tree branches blown into your yard. Before you start the clean-up process, you need to be vigilant against What's Going Around this week.More >>
Pediatric cancer care closer to home: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is an eight-hour drive or plane ride away for families in Southwest Louisiana, but an affiliate clinic in Baton Rouge is offering a seamless transition in care.More >>
Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!More >>
One of the most common germs found on people's skin and in their noses is creeping into the body and causing infections. Staph infections are what's going around this week.More >>
A clinical trial for a C. diff vaccine has been fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration to get protection to people most at risk as quickly, and safely, as possible.More >>
Nearly 400 people have been sickened in salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard chickens. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the CDC is investigating eight different outbreaks in 47 states, including Louisiana.More >>
A special sleep-away camp for children in foster care is happening in Beauregard Parish this summer. In this month's The New Family Tree, KPLC's Britney Glaser explains there are still several spots open for female campers between the ages of 6-12.More >>
A highly contagious respiratory disease known for its distinctive cough is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a handful of cases of whooping cough in local children is concerning in the medical community.More >>
HealthWORx is a new initiative aimed at connecting qualified people with hundreds of local healthcare-related jobs in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
A contagious infectious disease that might make you think you have an extreme stomach bug is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to Dr. Anatole Karpovs, who has been treating young patients with shigella.More >>
Blood supply is at a critically low level in Southwest Louisiana and as we head into a holiday weekend, there is growing concern it could further deplete.More >>
If you wear contact lenses or suffer from seasonal allergies, you will want to pay special attention to this Healthcast. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains the irritating eye condition called giant papillary conjunctivitis.More >>
If your throat is feeling sore or you are feeling pain swallowing, you might have what's going around this week. Viral sore throats and strep throat are the main culprits, according to Dr. Robert Anderson at Calcasieu Urgent Care.More >>
From wheelchairs to walkers, hospital beds and crutches, medical equipment is something most of us will need one day or have already used. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that's why the SLIC Loaner Closet exists.
Mother's Day is Sunday and one Lake Charles mom will be the center of many people's celebrations! That's because she has mothered 100 boys and counting. KPLC's Britney Glaser introduces us to 82-year-old Easter Belizare.More >>
A warning about animal bites and your children after a local toddler was recently bitten by a raccoon. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to a pediatrician about how best to treat animal bites.More >>
Seasonal allergies can certainly make people feel miserable this time of year, but did you know your pet could also be feeling under the weather? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the symptoms are different in animals and there are specific treatments to give relief.More >>
More than 450 children in Southwest Louisiana are in foster care today, yet there are only about 240 certified foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out how you can be a solution to this problem.More >>
You might think of pneumonia as a cold weather bug, but it's what's going around this week, in the heart of spring. KPLC's Britney Glaser takes you inside an ER, where numbers are up for pneumonia.More >>
10 hours a day: that's how long most of us spend in front of a computer or phone screen each day. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that time can do numbers on your eyes, particularly for eyeglasses wearers.More >>
New weapons in the arsenal to fight cancer: three clinical trials are now open in Lake Charles for some patients with lung, colon, or breast cancer. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains how each trial works.More >>
Nothing takes the spring out of your enjoyment of springtime weather faster than seasonal allergies. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out some of the best over-the-counter treatments to minimize symptoms.More >>
No doubt you are familiar with paid time off, or PTO, but have you ever heard of VTO? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the trend of volunteer time off to connect with communities and attract the best employees.More >>
If you have recently taken antibiotics, you are at a much greater risk of catching What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports C. diff, which causes inflammation of the colon, is making more people sick.More >>
There are 800 deaf or hard of hearing people in Southwest Louisiana and only three sign language interpreters to bridge the communication gap. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the struggles of scheduling an interpreter for critical medical appointments and legal settings.More >>
A heartbreaking plea from a teen in foster care: adopt him before he ages out of the system. KPLC's Britney Glaser features 14-year-old Dale in this month's The New Family Tree.More >>
Doctors from across the United States are traveling to Lake Charles to watch interventional cardiologist, Dr. Carl Fastabend, in action. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports he's become a leading expert in a specialized vein procedure.More >>
A warning in this week's What's Going Around: snakes are on the move in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a snake bite brought a patient to an area emergency room over the weekend.More >>
Dance is a fantastic form of creativity and expression, but some kids and teens can be left out dance classes because of developmental or behavioral disorders. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports one dance center launched "Buddy Dance" as an inclusive dance class for those with special needs.More >>
A summer camp for children in foster care is offering a royal experience, full of love and fun memories. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports it will be held for the first time in SWLA this summer.More >>
An innovative alternative to conventional knee replacements is now available in Lake Charles, tapping into the smarts of a robot. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on this surgical breakthrough.More >>
A common viral infection that affects the nose, throat, and airways is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports upper respiratory infections are up.More >>
The Gift is an evidence-based program for Louisiana birthing facilities to increase breastfeeding rates and maternal care. KPLC's Britney Glaser goes inside WCCH to see how the initiative has made a huge impact on breastfeeding rates.More >>
Two couples facing medical and financial roadblocks to having a baby are eligible to receive grants for a free cycle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) through a program called the "Gift of Hope."More >>
A contagious bacterial infection that causes a sore throat and fever is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser goes inside The Children's Clinic in Lake Charles, where pediatrician, Dr. Bruce Thompson, says strep throat is being spread more among school-aged kids.More >>
A bright-eyed, spunky seven-year-old girl named Mikeala is hoping to be part of a forever family through adoption. KPLC's Britney Glaser heads to the library with Mikeala, who is ready for her years in foster care to come to an end.More >>
From 80 degree, humid weather, to windy, dry temperatures in the 40s, we are seeing quite the shift in seasons this week in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out if the weather truly be to blame when you "feel under the weather?"More >>
Another wave of the stomach bug is making people sick this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports it's Norovirus this time, and C. diff is also making the rounds.More >>
When a terrible hunting accident nearly killed 68-year-old David Buller, his recovery was nothing short of a miracle. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports in spite of tremendous challenges, he has been able to return to one of his first loves: the basketball court.More >>
There is no sign of slowing down with rapidly spreading flu in Southwest Louisiana this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that's What's Going Around this week, along with RSV.More >>
A show and tell of sorts for cardiac care staff in Lake Charles brings them aboard a giant 18-wheeler. Abiomed's Impella Mobile Learning Lab made a stop at CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital, giving clinicians hands-on training for the world's smallest heart pump.More >>
Louisiana is now in the "red," meaning we are experiencing the highest measurable flu activity this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the flu and strep throat have been so prevalent over the past week that one area school canceled classes.More >>
Macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss and it is considered an incurable eye disease today. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports if caught early, there are therapies that can dramatically slow its progression.More >>
A five-year-old boy who has spent almost half of his life in foster care is hoping a forever family is waiting for him today. KPLC's Britney Glaser spends a day with Sheldon, a bright-eyed ball of energy, who has lots of love to give.More >>
Flu numbers continue to soar in Southwest Louisiana this week and one of the most common flu-related complications is also on the rise. Pneumonia is What's Going Around this week.More >>
It is a first-of-its kind effort to change the state's mortality rate connected to breast cancer. The cost of critical screenings will no longer be a hindrance for uninsured or underinsured women, thanks to a new partnership offering free mammograms to eligible women.More >>
The flu is approaching epidemic levels in parts of the United States this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports Louisiana is one of 37 states reporting a widespread flu outbreak.More >>
When a Lake Charles doctor couldn't find the exact fix for his patients in pain, he decided to invent his own solution. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports Dr. Craig Morton created a pain relief cream that promises more benefits, with fewer side effects.More >>
How is your sense of smell? The findings of a study on people who have lost the ability to smell might shock you. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports there is a strong link between sense of smell and death.More >>
Three letters can send fear into any parent of a young child: RSV. It is a very contagious respiratory infection and is what's going around this week.More >>
KPLC's John Bridges has dramatically transformed his health and just surpassed the 100 pound weight loss milestone.More >>
If your eyes are feeling itchy, burning, irritated or looking red, there is a good chance you have what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports highly contagious pink eye is making the rounds in childcare and school settings again.More >>
The nation is in the midst of a mumps outbreak. Louisiana has remained isolated from the contagious virus, but KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that does not mean we are in the clear.More >>
A Ragley teen who has dreamed of competing in the Olympics is one huge step closer to seeing that become his reality! KPLC's Britney Glaser reports 16-year-old cyclist, Jacob Waters, is moving to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado.More >>
A warning this week about just how serious the flu virus can be, after the death of a patient in Lake Charles from flu complications. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the flu is What's Going Around.More >>
The fight to repeal the Affordable Care Act is a top priority on Capitol Hill. Still, it is the law of the land today and a deadline to choose a 2017 health plan is fast approaching, as KPLC's Britney Glaser reports.More >>
103 children: that's how many in the Lake Charles region now have forever families because of adoption this year. As part of National Adoption Month, KPLC's Britney Glaser takes a deeper look into the cause of connecting children with loving homes.More >>
There is a new screening tool that can identify your risk for one of the most common conditions, sleep apnea, in the comfort of your own bed. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out how home sleep studies are being used.More >>
If you have ever had chickenpox, you are at risk of developing a very painful rash from the reactivation of that virus, even decades after it first made you sick. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports shingles is What's Going Around.More >>
A breakthrough in vision technology is changing the way people with cataracts can see. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a new lens implant now offers cataract patients both near and distance focus, something that had been limited with other implants on the market.More >>
KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a newly opened cardiovascular outpatient clinic in Lake Charles is connecting highly specialized heart doctors with non-emergency patients.More >>
Every day this week, Dr. Jay Marque at Lake Charles Urgent Care is treating patients with strep throat. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains how this contagious bacterial infection is spread in What's Going Around.More >>
Deer hunting is an obsession for one Sulphur man who is having to sit this season out after a terrible injury. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports one mistake grounded him and taught him a huge lesson in hunter's safety.More >>
