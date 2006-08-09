Britney Glaser

I am honored to be able to share the news in the same community where I was raised.

My television career actually started at KPLC when I was 16. I landed a spot as a teen reporter and never looked back!

My passion is telling stories that can spark positive change in a community. I grew up just north of Lake Charles, in Dry Creek, and can truly say there is no better career for me than sharing the news with communities throughout Southwest Louisiana.

I have a degree in mass communications from Louisiana State University. At LSU, I had the opportunity to work for the campus television station, TigerTV and intern at WBRZ in Baton Rouge, The New York Times, CBS News, and with organizations in Washington, D.C., and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

After graduating in 2006, I accepted my first on-air job at KPLC as a reporter. Over the next few years, I moved to weekend anchor and eventually to morning anchor/health reporter. I then worked as a weekend anchor/evening reporter for two years at KCEN in Waco, Texas before deciding to put roots back down at home.

In 2012, I came back to KPLC and rejoined the 7News Sunrise team. I am also the health reporter and do a monthly feature called "The New Family Tree," highlighting local children in foster care who are ready to be adopted into a forever family. This is a cause incredibly close to my heart, as an adoptive mother to a son, who spent one year in foster care.

Those efforts have led to recognition by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services as the 2014 Media Advocate for Adoption Award recipient, the 2015 Hector San Miguel Memorial Award recipient, the 2016 Pinnacle Light of Hope recipient, and a 2016 Louisiana Angel in Adoption.

I have been recognized by the Louisiana Associated Press with eight television awards for reporting, two meritorious reporting awards from the Louisiana State Medical Society, and the 2013 Michael E. DeBakey Award for Journalism from the Foundation for Biomedical Research in Washington, D.C.

When I'm not running around the newsroom, you might see me running around the lakefront! I love being outdoors, spending time with my family, going to local festivals, being a part of Trinity Baptist Church and serving with volunteer groups.

I did nab the ultimate Texas souvenir during my tenure to the West: I married an Aggie, Matt Felder, in May 2012. We welcomed our first child, Lila Rose, in February 2015. Our family grew quickly after that, with the addition of our son, James, adopted through foster care in December 2016. He is just four months younger than Lila. And in November 2016, we welcomed our third child, a daughter named Adeline. That's three kids within 21 months...haha!



We also have a crazy dog named Cayenne, a Miniature Pinscher who stole my heart during a Sunrise Pet Shop segment!

You can read Britney's most recent stories at the bottom of this page.

Send Britney an email, like her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter. The Sunrise Facebook fan page can be found HERE. Britney's personal blog, "Britney Off Script," can be found HERE.