Homeland Security Still A Priority - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Homeland Security Still A Priority

August 3, 2006
Reported by Vince Atkinson

After the terrorist attacks of 9/11 the nation has done a lot to tighten homeland security, but some people feel more still needs to be done. This includes improving security in Southwest Louisiana. Congressman Bobby Jindal, along with members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office took a homeland security tour Thursday. The Congressman and the Sheriff were looking for two things, they wanted to find out what is going right and pinpoint any weakness that need to be shored up.

The new x-ray machine at the 14th Judicial Courthouse in Lake Charles is only a very small piece of the puzzle when it comes to homeland security. The machine was purchased with homeland security money. In theory the Bayou State has historically received a lot of homeland security money, but do not let that fool you. Congressman Bobby Jindal said, "We have had almost $289,000,000 come to the state since 2002, about $100,000,000 of that has not been spent."

According to Jindal, it is bureaucratic "red tape" that is stopping the badly needed cash from making it into the right hands. Jindal said, "We are still fighting a terrorist enemy. They are evil, but they are not stupid. If they choose to attack us through our ports they could truly cripple our economy."

The Congressman, along with members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office took to area water ways Thursday. They were inspecting so called "buffer zones" around area plants and looking at how the Sheriff's Office conducts patrols. While great strides have been made the past few years beefing up security around area refineries, Jindal feels more federal funding is still needed. Jindal said, "We may not have the population density in Louisiana that you have in New York City or Los Angeles, but we have critical infrastructure."

Approximately 30% of the entire nation's energy comes directly off Louisiana's coast. This makes the Bayou State, and more specifically Southwest Louisiana a potential target for terrorist. The federal government recently approved more spending for homeland security efforts. Now, Jindal says the battle will be getting enough of that money sent to Louisiana.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly