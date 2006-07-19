Reported by John Bridges

Volunteerism is something our community depends on. In this month's "Making A Difference," we find out about a Carlyss man who makes volunteering a top priority.

Many communities depend on people like Walter Strong. The retired U.S. Naval captain volunteers a lot of his time here at the Maplewood United Methodist church in Sulphur.

"Church has always been an important part of my life," Strong said. "This church in particular... I've coming here since 1947. 55 years now. It was important in my father and mother's life."

After getting his law degree, Strong joined the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He earned the Legion of Merit award along with the meritorious service medal while captain of the Robert E. Perry.

He retired with 26 years of service.

"I was really crushed when I retired," Strong said. "We were on a drawdown on personnel. I really wanted to I work another 4 years, but I had to retire early and I was crushed."

Strong now serves as lay leader and board member for the church. He writes a column for it's newsletter. Helping people comes natural for him.

"I was brought up that way, that a good portion of what you did with your life that was important was what you did for other people," he said.