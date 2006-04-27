Reported by John Bridges

Leonard Myers has been an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America for 45 years. To hundreds of Westlake scouts, he's been a mentor who has guided them to successful careers. He says his love of the outdoors kept him involved all these years.

"It was just a natural thing to keep going with the scouts with my son, who is an eagle. There was no reason for quitting since I was having so much fun."

Leonard credits the many volunteers of troop 86 to it's success. They've turned 45 eagles, the highest rank a scout can achieve.

"The leaders are actually supposed to take a back seat except to teach. The older boys are supposed to teach the younger boys and this works out real well."

Over the years, many community leaders have gone through leonard's mentorship here at troop 86. "If scouting isn't fun, the boy won't stick to it. No boy will come to work. They're supposed to have fun. Then we'll get the work out of him."

In scouting circles, Leonard Myers is known as a builder. He helped lead the construction of several buildings and bridges at Camp Edgewood near DeQuincy.