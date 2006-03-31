Governor leads tour through SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Governor leads tour through SWLA

March 31, 2006
Reported by Pam Dixon

Governor Kathleen Blanco and a group of Louisiana lawmakers climbed aboard three charter buses for a day long tour of Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes, areas hit hard by Hurricane Rita. Blanco says, "You'll have new ambassadors telling your story and I think that's the importance of bringing legislators here."

About two dozen of the state's 143 house and senate members made the trip, along with the governor's staff members and other decision makers. Blanco says, "We still don't have money from Washington, but we are working to make sure as soon as we can release the money that it will go in the right places in the hands of people who really need it." For house speaker Joe Salter of Florien, this was his third time seeing the area. Salter says, "We continually need to know what the needs are and relay that to our congressional delegation and president."

The delegation stopped in Cameron for an update on recovery from Cameron officials. Clifton Hebert says, "To date we have cleaned up right at 1900 private properties." Ernie Broussard says, "Cameron is a signature community that is waiting to recover." Cameron Parish Administrator Tina Horn says, "Cameron people are tough. They are going to rebuild."

The governor also greeted groups of Americorps and church volunteers from across the country, some of whom who gave up their spring break to help in the recovery. Blanco says, "It's been a beautiful thing to have citizens of the United States answer that call."

Blanco is counting on the tour to remind legislators that Rita's destruction shouldn't be overshadowed by Katrina. Blanco says, "Here in Louisiana we think of devastation as devastation whether it be Rita or Katrina. Every time I go to Washington I say all my people have to be treated in the same fashion." The governor is hoping another tour through hurricane ravaged areas of Southwest Louisiana will help cure the nation's case of Rita amnesia.

Blanco took a similar tour with lawmakers to see Katrina's aftermath in Orleans and St. Bernard Parishes.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly