Setting Up Emergency Housing Harder Than It Seems - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Setting Up Emergency Housing Harder Than It Seems

March 29, 2006
Reported by Vince Atkinson

Its been over six months since Hurricane Rita slammed the Louisiana coast, but many people are still homeless. We have all seen the images of FEMA mobile homes and travel trailers sitting empty and unused. 7 News decided to sit down with some local FEMA workers to find out what is taking so long. On the surface it may look like workers are dragging their feet, but after doing some investigating, it turns out that may not be the case.

The sights and sounds of construction can be found nearly 24 hours a day at a massive FEMA mobile home and travel trailer park in Lake Charles. Still, all of the emergency housing units sit unused. That may be a little hard to swallow for folks that were made homeless by Hurricane Rita. As it turns out, there is an explanation. FEMA Housing Assistance Manager Ramona Van Cleve said, "You can't just walk in and say I want a house here. You have to start with the ground and work up."

Construction workers in Lake Charles had the daunting task of turning pasture land into a mobile home park, and they had to do it in a matter of months. That might not sound very hard, at least on the surface. Van Cleve said, "We had to go by the requirements of the state of Louisiana, and the requirements of the city, and the requirements of the federal government to provide necessary utilities." In other words, FEMA has to meet all of the requirements of new construction. The rules may sound a bit excessive under the circumstances, but until the rules are changed FEMA has no choice but to follow the laws that were put in place by other federal and state agencies.

Workers with FEMA say people will begin moving into a new temporary housing site in Lake Charles sometime in mid-April. When the new housing site is completed it will be home to more than 400 families.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly