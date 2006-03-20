Tour LaFitte 2009 Scheduled for May 2nd

Coca Cola Tour LaFitte 2009 - Ride for the Dream

It's BACK! Moss Bluff United Methodist Church, PPG and KPLC present the Coca Cola Tour LaFitte Metric Century. The 2008 Tour is scheduled to roll through SWLA on Saturday May 2nd. Registration forms are available to download right here on kplctv.com. Or you can pick one up at the Capitol Cyclery. Pre registration and packet pick up will be at Capital Cyclery at 722 E. Prien Lake Road on Friday, May 1st from 9:30am to 8:00pm.

As in the past, you can expect all the great family fun at this year's tour. Riders will have a choice of five different routes. A 62mi, 50mi, 35mi, 25mi and the 10mi Magnolia Trail. All routes will have breakpoints along the way fully stocked with fruit, homemade cookies, Powerade and Dasani water. Sag vehicles will be patrolling all routes for your convenience and safety.

Of course the fun's not over after the ride. Our Tour LaFitte After Ride Party will just be getting into gear. Enjoy free gumbo, ice cold Coca Cola and fellowship. At 1:00pm it's time for our Crazy Contests. If you think you have the Best Legs, the Best Biker Tan or the Ugliest Bike, you could walk away with one of Tour LaFitte's Treasured Medals. But wait, that's not all. To top it all off, Tour LaFitte presents the famous BIG PRIZE GIVE-A-WAY! Grand prize is a TREK Road bicycle donated by Capitol Cyclery.

Thanks to all our friends from Coca Cola, PPG, KPLC, Moss Bluff United Methodist Church, Jolly Roger Cycling, Capitol Cyclery and all the support sponsors, volunteers and cyclists who support our great event. We are proud to announce that we raised $7,000 for the Special Olympics in 2008 and hope to top that gift this year. This is our 19th year for Tour LaFitte. Thanks to all our sponsors, volunteers and riders we raised over $66,000 for charity. So come out and support this great cause.

We are working hard on this years event. If you want to get involved or have any comments or suggestions to make our event better, we would love to here from you. Just send Rob Brooks or Tim Bourgeois an email or call KPLC at 337-439-9071.

Tour LaFitte 2009. Just Ride It! And don't forget your helment.