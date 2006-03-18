President Bush Marks Anniversary - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

President Bush Marks Anniversary

March 18, 2006
Reported by Associated Press

President Bush is marking the third anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq with a renewed call for patience.

The President used his weekly radio broadcast Saturday to ``take stock'' of the situation in Iraq and maintain that progress is being made toward a vital victory.

At the same time, the President acknowledged that t-v screens remain filled with horrific images of violence.

Some 23-hundred U.S. military personnel and tens of thousands of Iraqis have died since President Bush gave the order to invade.

The President is spending the weekend at Camp David.

Monday, he'll discuss Iraq at the City Club of Cleveland.

It's the latest in a series of speeches on Iraq, and the White House says it'll highlight specific reasons for optimism.

