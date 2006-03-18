President Bush Marks Anniversary

March 18, 2006
Reported by Associated Press
President Bush is marking the third anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq with a renewed call for patience.
The President used his weekly radio broadcast Saturday to ``take stock'' of the situation in Iraq and maintain that progress is being made toward a vital victory.
At the same time, the President acknowledged that t-v screens remain filled with horrific images of violence.
Some 23-hundred U.S. military personnel and tens of thousands of Iraqis have died since President Bush gave the order to invade.
The President is spending the weekend at Camp David.
Monday, he'll discuss Iraq at the City Club of Cleveland.
It's the latest in a series of speeches on Iraq, and the White House says it'll highlight specific reasons for optimism.
The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Firefighters battled a home on fire in Starks Wednesday afternoon. Ward 5 Fire Chief Brance Sartin said when firefighters arrived at the house on Old River Road, the south side of the home was on fire. Two minutes, the house was engulfed. The house has no electricity. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighters from Ward 7 and DeQuincy also assisted.More >>
Firefighters battled a home on fire in Starks Wednesday afternoon. Ward 5 Fire Chief Brance Sartin said when firefighters arrived at the house on Old River Road, the south side of the home was on fire. Two minutes, the house was engulfed. The house has no electricity. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighters from Ward 7 and DeQuincy also assisted.More >>