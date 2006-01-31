Balancing the demands of a full-time job and a family can leave little time for anything else. But one local man has dedicated his life to helping others.

Kane Mitchell is an executive with the Whitney Bank in Lake Charles. His resume of community service is long and impressive. He started volunteering his time years ago.

"When you get into different industries as a new employee, they're looking for folks to go out and represent the company," Mitchell said. "I think one of my first was junior achievement, teaching kids in Baton Rouge the free enterprise system. They came up with projects to raise money and that pretty much was the beginning for me."

Mitchell has also volunteered with Ducks Unlimited and the March of Dimes. Locally, he's heavily involved with the United Way of West Calcasieu, Bowling for Kids' Sake and Christmas in April.

"It's particularly gratifying to go out and help folks that are perhaps on a fixed income and aren't able to repair their own homes," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says it doesn't take a lot of time to make a big difference. "I don't think what I do is anything extraordinary or monumental, but it's just a little bit. What you find out there is that there are so many folks that give just a little, it really makes a huge difference in the community."

The biggest reward Mitchell receives for volunteering is the satisfaction he receives for helping other people.