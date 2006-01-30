Beware of Fly-By-Night Contractors

From the Home Builders Association of Southwest Louisiana

Across the U.S., many people become victims of tornadoes, earthquakes, floods, hurricanes or wildfires. These natural disasters directly impact the US economy for billions of dollars annually.

One of the untold costs associated with disasters are those loses due to fraud. Often "fly-by-night" contractors appear and further victimize the disaster victims by swindling them out of their precious and often limited resources.

Here's a warning from the home builders in our area that may save you from another disaster: unscrupulous contractors. Some signs to remember that should make you see red: