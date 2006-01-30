Accessorize Your Kitchen

by: Lee Dobbins

Just like a nice outfit, your kitchen can benefit from accessories! If you are thinking about redecorating but don’t have a lot of dough to put into your kitchen, try simply adding some accessories in a matching theme or color and see how it transforms the room!

Now before you rush out to the store, you should probably decide what sort of theme you are going for. Do you want the look of old Italy? How about a cottage theme? Why not try a country style kitchen? You will want to buy different accessories depending on the theme you choose.

If you can’t quite put your finger on exactly what you want, look in magazines and decorating books or surf the internet to get a flavor of the accessories you would like to see in your kitchen. Once you have found a style you like, you can purchase accessories close to those you see in the magazine or book. Color choices, of course, should compliment the main color in the room.

Sometimes, you can just rearrange the accessories you already have to create a whole different look. It is recommended to group your accessories in odd numbers rather than even numbers. Different heights and textures are also attractive.

Hanging artwork or decorative plates, trays or other wall art in your kitchen can really add to the ambiance, but did you know that most people do not know how to hang wall décor properly? The rule of thumb is that a picture of piece of wall decor should be hung so that the middle of the piece is at eye level. Art work should be placed no more than seven to ten inches above a table. Grouping wall decor in geometric shapes such as rectangles, triangles or circles adds interest.

Bakers racks or open cupboards are too cluttered in most kitchens. If you are using it to store cookbooks, vary the heights of books with the tallest in the middle and avoid putting small books next to tall books. Removing the dust covers can often make the books look more appealing. You can also decorate the shelves with candles, family pictures, fancy bowls, baskets or pantry boxies in odd number groupings of 1, 3 or 5 pieces. Place a plant on the top shelf for balance.

Certain accessories can give your kitchen a gourmet feel. Hanging copper pots and pans from a wire rack attached to the ceiling can add warmth and color. Don't be afraid to hang plants from any bare ceiling corner to give a lived in feeling to a plain kitchen. Growing herbs in a decorative container on the windowsill can be a great way to add interest and improve your cooking. Accessorize your counter tops with canisters or cooking utensils. A large bowl of fruit on the kitchen table can be fresh or artificial.

Once you have decided on the look you want, don’t feel like you have to run out and buy everything that day. Take your time and shop around for those perfect pieces. Try antique stores, consignment shops or flea markets for ideas. Accessories can make or break the look of your kitchen so be creative and trust your instincts!