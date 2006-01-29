FEMA Hotel Deadline is Today

Date: January 30, 2006

Reported by: KPLC Staff

Today (Monday) is the deadline for Hurricane Katrina evacuees to contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency if they want to keep receiving hotel payments.



Mark Askey of FEMA says evacuees staying in hotels must call and

get their necessary authorization code. Askey says if they don't call, FEMA will stop paying for their hotel room on February seventh. He says hotel owners will expect the evacuees to either pay the bills themselves or look for other accommodations.

Federal officials say finding shelter in a motel or hotel was

intended to be a short-term situation.

For more information, call 1-800-621-FEMA.