The Game Plan for SWLA

News

Help Save Iggy's Home!

On April 22nd, the Children's Museum suffered from a devastating fire that destroyed nearly everything on the first floor including 17 exhibits and all of their animals except for Iggy the Iguana. With summer vacation only a few weeks away, museum staff members are working around the clock to clean the smoke damage from the second and third floors in hopes of reopening these areas as soon as possible. Insurance money will only cover a small portion of what was lost on the first floor. They are desperately seeking the help of the community to help quickly replace these exhibits and reopen the 3,600 square feet of damaged museum space. Donations can be mailed to the Children's Museum, 327 Broad St. in Lake Charles, or dropped off at any Cameron State Bank location. To reach the museum, call (337) 433-9420.

Sports Community Pep Rally, April 29

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana CVB will kick off the busy Spring and Summer Sports Season with a Hospitality Pep Rally at Treasures of Marilyn on Wednesday, April 29, from noon - 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served. (337) 436-9588, ezartler@visitlakecharles.org.

Fast Pitch 56

It is nearing that time again for 56 of the best High School Softball teams in the state to invade Frasch Park in Sulphur with dreams of a State Championship, May 1-2. We are asking all local business to show our Southern Hospitality and place a Welcome Sign on your marquee or in your window. (337) 721-3040.

National Tourism Week Preview, May 9-17

Get ready to celebrate tourism with the CVB! Every day during the week of May 9-17, there will be cake at 1205 N. Lakeshore Dr., and Sat., May 9, will be Children's Day, May 12 will be Restaurant Appreciation Day and May 15 will be Volunteer Appreciation Day. Look for more details in the Special Edition: National Tourism Week Game Plan to come out on May 5. www.visitlakecharles.org.

Hurricane Audrey, "All Over But To Cry" Documentary, May 30 (Free Tickets Available May 1)

Fresh Media, Inc. has created a documentary on Hurricane Audrey that tells the story of eight hurricane survivors, including photos, stories and footage from archive records. It will premiere on May 30 at 7 p.m. at the F.G. Bulber Auditorium on McNeese's Campus. Tickets to the event are free and will be available May 1 at the CVB, the McNeese Connection and the Henning Cultural Center. www.visitlakecharles.org.



Help the Arts Thrive in Southwest Louisiana (It's up to You) - Gold Key Quest

Visit www.goldkeyquest.org and learn how you can help cultural programming, become a member of the Arts Council and get a chance to win high end prizes - all by purchasing a Gold Key Quest ticket.

The CVB Joins Facebook!

If you're online with Facebook, become a fan of Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana! Upload your favorite Cajun recipes, join in on discussions, or keep up with events going on in the area. Log onto Facebook and search for Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana CVB. www.facebook.com.

Events

Contraband Days, April 28-May 10

Contraband Days kicks off today! The 2009 schedule of events is chock-full of great concerts, waterfront activities and celebrations for the kids. Percy Sledge will be the first performer on Thurs., April 30. See the pirates storm the Lakefront on Friday, May 1, and be sure to take part in Laser Tag and the Krakken Kids' Slide. Keep tuned to www.contrabanddays.com for the latest schedule information and band line-ups. Other great activities for 2009 include the Tour Laffite, the Boat Parade, the Jazz Festival, Car Show and many musical performances.

White Lights Night Spring Fling, April 30

Midtown businesses will showcase their gifts and goodies in an after-hours shopping extravaganza. Shop early for that special gift for Mother's Day and graduation at the Cottage Shops, the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, and anywhere that has twinkling white lights in midtown!

Arts & Humanities Super Sale, May 2

The Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will be holding their Super Sale on May 2 from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Central School. You'll find items ranging from art supplies to baby items. You don't know what will be on sale! Proceeds benefit the Arts Council. www.artsandhumanitiesswla.org.

Southland Conference Softball Tournament, May 7-10

Come on out to Cowgirl Diamond at McNeese State University as the top 6 teams in the Southland Conference vie for the right to be called Conference Champions and earn a right to compete for a National Championship in the NCAA Tournament. www.mcneesesports.com.

Acadiana Stars/Southwest Louisiana Shootout - AAU Girl's Basketball Tournament, May 8-10

AAU Girl's Basketball teams from all over the region will be competing in this showcase of talent at Sulphur Parks and Recreation. For more information contact Eric Zartler at the CVB at (337) 436-9588.

Movies Under The Stars, May 9

Movies Under The Stars, presented by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, will be showing Finding Nemo on the big screen at Prien Lake Park. Food will be available for purchase from O'Charley's, and the movie will begin at 7 p.m. www.cppj.net.

American Legion, May 9

American Legion National Commander David K. Rehbein will visit Post 1 in Lake Charles, escorted by Department (State) Commander Archie F. Boyette. Commander Rehbein will be discussing events and issues concerning Veterans on a national level. Rehbein, a U.S. Army Vetern of the Vietnam era, will lead the American Legion organization through 2009. (337) 439-8982.

Performing Arts

The Foreigner, 30-5/3 - Lake Charles Little Theatre, www.thelclt.com

Wait Until Dark, April 29-May 3 - McNeese State Bayou Players, www.mcneese.edu/theatre

Hansel & Gretel in The Enchanted Forest, May 1-2 - ACTS Theatre, www.actstheatre.com

The Velveteen Rabbit, May 1-3 - Central School Theatre, www.childrenstheatre.cc

Les Petites Voix Spring Concert, May 3

Les Petites Voix Community Chorus for Children will host their Spring Concert on Sun., May 3rd at 3 p.m., at the Lake Charles Boston Academy of Learning, 1509 Enterprise Blvd. Admission is free. (337) 912-8592.

Louisiana Choral Foundation Masterworks Chorale, America Dance!, May 8 & 10

The Louisiana Choral Foundation will present their spring concert, America Dance! on Fri., May 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Sun., May 10, at 3 p.m. at the Lake Charles Boston Academy of Learning, 1509 Enterprise Blvd. Admission is $15 for adults, $3 for students. (337) 491-9348.

Banners Events:

Short Circuit Film Festival, April 28

The Short Circuit Traveling Film Festival spotlights recent short films by filmmakers living and working in the Southeastern United States. Juried for their artistic merit by a panel of media arts professionals, these short films will tour with U.S. and Canada for one year. www.banners.org.

Dance, Comedy, Fried Chicken, Beer & Art Show, May 1

Dance to the High Society Dance Band, laugh at the comedy routines of Dr. Steven Gimbel (whose day job is teaching physics at Johns Hopkins University), eat fried chicken, drink beer, see an art exhibition, and start thinking about the 2010 Banners Series. www.banners.org.

Exhibits * Free Unless Otherwise Noted

Artisans' Gallery, Now- May 2

Historic City Hall, Lake Charles. Open Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (337) 491-9147.

The Current Works of Jim & Jena Price, Now- May 7

Henning Cultural Center, Sulphur. Open Mon. - Fri. 10 a.m. - noon; 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. www.brimstonemuseum.org.

Spring Watercolor Show, Now-May 21

Abercrombie Gallery, McNeese State University Campus. Open Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (337) 475-5060.

Variations on a Theme, Now- May 29

Black Heritage Gallery, Lake Charles. Open Mon. - Fri. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. www.bhflc.org.

Faces and Places of India, Opens May 1

Art Associates Gallery, Lake Charles. Friday, May 1, 6-8 p.m., opening reception. A photography show featuring the photos of Carrie Chrisco.

Vision/Verse, May 1- June 12

Imperial Calcasieu Museum, Lake Charles. $5 adults, $2 children, Tues. - Sat., 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. www.imperialcalcasieumuseum.org.

Memories of World War II, Now-June 13

Historic City Hall, Lake Charles. Open Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (337) 491-9147.

Poking Fun, May 9- June 20 25

Imperial Calcasieu Museum, Lake Charles. $5 adults, $2 children, Tues. - Sat., 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. www.imperialcalcasieumuseum.org.

Casino Entertainment

Delta Downs -Thoroughbred Racing, Candlebox

Live Quarterhorse action began Thurs., April 16, continuing each Thurs.-Sun. Post time is 6:30 p.m. Candlebox will be live in the event center on May 1 at 8 p.m. Admission is free. Check out the Gator Lounge Thurs. - Sat. nights, for live, local acts. www.deltadowns.com.

Isle of Capri -Live Entertainment

The Caribbean Cove Lounge has karaoke, Wednesdays, from 8 p.m. - midnight, and Boot Scootin' Thursdays, also from 8 p.m. - midnight. Live entertainment rocks the Cove Fri. and Sat. starting at 9 p.m. www.isleofcapricasino.com.

L'Auberge Du Lac -Jack After Dark, Tony Bennett, Party By the Pool

Jack After Dark, L'Auberge's newest edition, comes alive at night, with Johnny CaGe all through the month of April. Guest DJ will be DJ Faust April 24-25. Doors open at 11 p.m. Party by the Pool kicks off on May 7th with Everclear. Look for Tony Bennett, May 29th at 8:30 p.m. in the Event Center. www.ldlcasino.com.

Longhorn Entertainment Complex- Bull Riding

On the 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month, come see Indoor Bull Riding. www.thetexaslonghorn.com.

