BREAKING: DeRidder Schools on precautionary lockdown

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Four Beauregard Parish schools are on lockdown at this time.
Officials at the school tell 7News that a wanted fugitive, identified as Jacob Maden, is suspected to be in the area.
The DeRidder Jr. High, Sr. High, K.R. Hanchey, and Pinewood Elementary campuses are in a precautionary lockdown at this time, according to Beauregard Parish Superintendent Timothy Cooley.
DeRidder police are working to apprehend the suspect.
The DeRidder Police Department is looking for Maden as a suspect in a battery investigation but also has an outstanding arrest warrant from Vanderburgh County, Indiana for robbery, according to Lt. Craig Richard with DeRidder Police.
Maden is described as an 18-year-old white male standing 6'05" tall and weighing 200 lbs, says Richard.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.