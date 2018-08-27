8 more arrests made in connection with APSO narcotics investigation

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Police have arrested 8 more suspects in a narcotics investigation taking the total to 24, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert with Allen Parish Sheriff's Office.
Allen Parish Grand Jury handed down 54 indictments in connection with evidence from the Thomas Longino case on July 28, says Hebert. Longino was indicted on racketeering, illegal distribution of narcotics, and other felony charges.
The following were arrested on August 24:
- Wade O. Parker, 46 of Oakdale - two counts possession of Hydrocodone
- Wendi S. Parker, 42 of Oakdale - two counts possession of Hydrocodone.
- Justin K. Strother, 35 of Oakdale - two counts possession of Hydrocodone.
- Santana M. Laird, 26 of Oakdale - one count possession of Hydrocodone.
- Paul D. Winn, 49, of Oakdale - one count possession of Hydrocodone.
- Brittney L. Smith, 25, of Oakdale - one count possession of Hydrocodone.
- Tammy T. Doyle, 56, of Oakdale - one count possession of Hydrocodone.
- Cheri L. Strange, 32, of Oakdale - one count distribution of Alprazolam.
All are booked into the Allen Parish jail.
