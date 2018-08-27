Beauregard dispatcher killed after returning home from shift

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Police say around 5 a.m. Monday morning they were dispatched to a home in the Twin Lakes subdivision in Deridder in regards to a shooting. Deridder Police Chief John Gott says when officers arrived on the scene they found one female victim shot on the front porch near the door.”
The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Marquita Wright, of DeRidder.
She served as a 911 dispatcher for the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and had just returned home from her shift when it happened.
“She was a great dispatcher for us, very friendly, sweet lady so it was shocking to get that call this morning,” said Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses. “One neighbor says she heard gun shots and saw a black SUV leave from the scene of the crime.
”Whoever did this to her needs to be caught because She didn’t deserve this,” said Jackie Patterson. “She’s leaving three kids that are going to miss their momma."
Gott says the victim’s family was in the house but no one else was hurt. Wright was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Sheriff Moses says those that worked with Marquita were shocked at losing one of their own.
"They’re taking it hard right now, the ones that relieved her this morning as well as the deputies at the department, especially the shift she dispatched for,” said Moses.
Moses says he’s been to the hospital, visiting the family. He offered them counseling and whatever else they may need.
Gott says right now they have a few leads on a potential suspect, but so far no arrests have been made.
Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.