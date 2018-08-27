FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-time pattern continues

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Starting the day today expect warm and muggy conditions. We will quickly warm up into the 90s and with that daytime heating we will begin to see those pop-up showers. With onshore flow expected we will see a good scattering of afternoon showers. I think most of us will see that rain at some point this afternoon.
These showers will begin to die down as we approach sunset and lose that daytime heating. I left a small chance of rain overnight because I can't rule out one of those pop-up coastal showers. Temperatures will barely drop into the 70s and we will likely still feel like the 80s for most of the night.
Expect a similar day into Tuesday, but with a better chance of those showers thanks to more moisture in the air. This higher chance of rain continues through the day into Wednesday thanks to that onshore flow circulating around the Bermuda high that encompasses most of the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures are expected to stay a little cooler thanks to cloud cover and increased rain only getting into the upper 80s to low 90s.
Through the night Tuesday and Wednesday don't expect temperatures to drop with clouds over night keeping that surface heat trapped in the atmosphere and keeping us warm and muggy.
Later in the week rain chances decrease slightly, but we still have that daily chance of afternoon showers. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s and it will still be humid.
Out in the tropics all is remaining quiet.
Meteorologist Gabrielle Espinosa
