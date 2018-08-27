Authorities say chase ensues after driver flees from DWI checkpoint

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A driver attempted to hastily flee a DWI checkpoint just after midnight on Saturday, August 25, According to Chief Detective Mark Herford with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office
Sheriff's deputies pursued the driver with the chase coming to an end just before the intersection of U.S. 26 and U.S. 171.
During the case there was a minor accident involving a sheriff's deputy who was taken to the ER to be checked out.
The driver, identified as Dakota Roshel, was arrested for possession drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance 1, 2, and 4, aggravated flight from an officer, driving with no tail lights, driving without insurance, and driving with a suspended license.
