DeRidder Police asking for public's help in search for suspect

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Jacob Anthony Maden, according to Lt. Craig Richard with DeRidder Police.
Maden is described as a 18-year-old white male standing 6'05" tall and weighing 200 lbs, says Richard.
Police say he was last seen near Mahlon Street by a Dairy Queen wearing a blue tank top shirt and tan shorts.
Maden is currently wanted as a suspect in a battery investigation but also has an outstanding arrest warrant from Vanderburgh County, Indiana for robbery, Richard says.
Police are asking anyone who has information on the suspect to contact the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911 or to call 911.
