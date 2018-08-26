Police asking for public's help in fatal hit and run

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police investigated a hit and run involving a pedestrian on the corner of 10th Street and 4th Avenue Friday night on Aug. 24, 2018.
Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum says that upon arriving at the scene Police learned that Thomas Bottoms Jr., 54, had been struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.
Sgt. Sammy Kingsley with the LCPD Traffic Division asks anyone with information on this hit and run to contact him at 491-1311 or email him at skingsley@cityofLC.us.
