Flaring at Phillips 66 as plant continues restart from Wednesday's power loss.

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - There is still flaring reported at Phillips 66 as the Lake Charles manufacturing complex continues its safe restart from a power loss earlier in the week.
At 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, Phillips 66, along with Sasol, experienced a temporary loss of power.
Megan Hartman, with Phillips 66, says that all refinery safety systems functioned as designed and all appropriate regulatory notifications were made. There were no injuries during the incident. Phillips 66 says that off-site air monitoring was conducted and that their data indicated that there was no impact to the community.
Hartman confirms that the safe, orderly restart of plant operations is underway and that during a refinery restart there will be intermittent flaring.
