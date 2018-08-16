Oakdale dam debate

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Dam is the center of a debate taking place in Allen Parish.
Residents are split on the issue of whether or whether not to remove the dam on the Calcasieu river.
Those in favor of the removal of the dam claim that it causes flooding in certain areas and restricts the flow on the river.
"I want to have a wild river. This is a well built dam, but I don't see any benefit from this dam. It impedes the natural flow of this scenic river. A lot of people get a lot of enjoyment out of it. But I don't see why they wouldn't get enjoyment out of a wild river."
As for those against the removal of the dam, many claim they come there daily and are worried the removal of the dam would dry up the river.
"We come pretty much every day, we we enjoy it, we fish it, we swim. If you were to blow it out, you wouldn't have nothing but mud holes."
"You knock this dam out, and this thing is not going to be a river anymore. Its just math, it's natural. I'm not an engineer, this will be a mud puddle, maybe a creek, you wont be able to navigate the river at all. Simple!"
Other concerns the public are raising is what effect the removal of the dam will have on wildlife and litter buildup. The police jury will be hosting a public hearing on September 4, 2018 for people to come out and voice their opinions on this issue.
The Police Jury officer in charge of this area, Heath Ardoin shares his feelings on the issue.
"I've had several people come up to me and ask me about the removal of the dam, so my job as a police juryman is to give them answers. I'm just representing all the people from ward 5. I'm here to do what they want. If the majority wants the dam to stay, then the dam will stay."
