Widows and widowers gather to refresh their social lives

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The loss of a loved one, especially a spouse is an event that for many, changes their lives forever. But for the past few years, a group of widows and widowers have been fighting against the struggle that comes with a loss by socializing with others just like them.
L.I.F.T. or Living Information For Today is a group that brings together those who have lost a spouse. It helps them get back into social settings. Juaneil Strickland was at first on the fence about joining. Strickland was widowed in 2009 when her husband passed away.
"I was thinking it was about grief and adjusting to being alone and I wasn't interested. One of my friends invited me to go and I think I only missed one meeting since 2013. It's just a good ministry to those of us that are alone."
Strickland's bond with the group inspires others just coming in.
"There's a lot of people that I enjoy being with, I meet new friends. And I'm inviting people to come because they need it because it really does help. A lot of people just stay home, but I'm not that way, I've got to get out. You've got to be busy."
The person who helps keep them busy is Jody Barrilleaux. Those we talked to called her a great leader who energizes the group with all sorts of activities like raffles, music and, food.
This particular luncheon has been held every month for the past five and a half years. It's an informal get-together where everyone can just share stories and feel less alone.
"Whats so important about this program that we get to offer the community is a social way that they can get into life again."
But Barrilleaux says this event is not just for widows and widowers. New couples that got together through this group are still come for the socialization.
"It's truly just a social get together in our community."
"I'm 87 years old and I plan to stay active as long as the lord leaves me here."
The group meets every Wednesday in a different location.
