Residents taking steps to work with authorities to bring more neighborhood watch programs

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - In the spirit of what National Night Out is all about, some residents are taking action to work with the police in an effort to help them prevent crime in their community by meeting with the sheriff's department ahead of the National Night Out event on August 7 to address their concerns.
"We're not there yet, but I thank and praise god that we are going to get there. It can be done through prayer, supplication, and all of us," said resident Flora Stevens.
"A lot of areas we have crime and stuff and we need to protect one another. We need to help one another. So, we need some more neighborhood watch programs," said resident Aavonne Lambert
A sentiment that Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso agrees with, "So many times today you see that distrust between law enforcement and the community. If they have a good relationship between each other and they have that trust, then their going to solve problems."
The residents share the aspiration to do more to work together in hopes to change the light officers are seen in.
Resident Maudroy Alfred says, "Partnership is important. You just have that feeling that someone is there when you need them. If they're around, it's not like they're a stranger; they're part of your family."
These concerned citizens are just a handful of the community, but say they plan on meeting with authorities to hammer out the details on bringing more neighborhood watch programs to fruition.
