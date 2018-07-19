Young boy hosts a lemonade stand for charity

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Facebook post seen by thousands in the lake area inspired a seven-year-old boy to make a difference.
Channing's Lemonade is an idea hatched between Channing and his mother, with a goal of raising money for less fortunate children and families.
Channing is frustrated because he sees a lot of selfishness in the world.
"Other people in the world don't want to help anybody but themselves. I care about them, I want them to have good times in their homes, I want them to have homes."
Kayla Lyons, Channing's mother, tells us how proud she is of her son, saying:
"I don't even know what to say about it, it's overwhelming that he cares so much and he says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up like his daddy. And he just wants to help change and make a difference. He has a huge heart... huge heart."
To find out more information on the lemonade stand and details about the donations, visit the Channing's Lemonade facebook page.
Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.