Tornado warning expires for west Calcasieu near Sabine River - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Tornado warning expires for west Calcasieu near Sabine River

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A tornado warning issued today for western Calcasieu Parish, near the Sabine River, has expired.

Radar indicated a potential for storm rotations, but there is no verification that any of those reached the ground.

Severe weather has been moving through Southeast Texas.

The tornado warning was put in effect around 1 p.m. and lasted until 1:30 p.m.

Other weather conditions, such as hail, are also possible.

