Booking Report: Monday, June 19 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Booking Report: Monday, June 19

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
(KPLC) -

Vicky Holland, 36, Iowa, LA: Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; exceptions; penalties, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited act; drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. 

Kenneth Sampson, 47, Westlake, LA: Tail Lamps - Illuminate with white light the rear registration plate, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; exceptions; penalties, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II. 

Joseph Napolitano, 39, Sulphur, LA: Criminal trespass, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule II narcotic, possession of marijunana; 1st offense, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia. 

Bryant Purnell-White, 23, Dallas, GA: Probation violation. 

D'Andre Lambert, 24, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS. 

Nelson King, 29, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Kevin Nash, 30, Beaumont, TX: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer; aggravated flight from and officer.  

Ronald Jones, 31, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court, operating vehicle while license is suspended. 

Alfred Meaux, 52, Lake Charles, LA: Probation violation. 

Louis Boling,33, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic abuse. 

Morgan Trahan, 24, Lake Charles, LA: Prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule II narcotic, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule I, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV. 

Scarlett Townsend, 34, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court, direct contempt of court, probation violation, probation violation, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV. 

Wilvin Allison, 46, Lake Charles, LA: Simple battery. 

Melvin Nix, 45, Ferriday, LA: Direct contempt of court, direct contempt of court, operating vehicle while license is suspended. 

Dana Walston, 37, Folsom, LA: Instate detainer. 

Tylerton Clement, 25, Lake Charles, LA: Federal detainer. 

Linda Watson, 33, Leesville, LA: Crime of making false statements relating to gaming.

Michael Landry, 51, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court, bank fraud.

Cornell Shelton, 29, Vinton, LA: Two counts probation violation.

