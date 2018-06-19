Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 16, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 16, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Joanne Marie Schiwart, 21, Port Arthur, TX: Out-of-state detainer.

Maegan Lorraine Takewell, 18, Deridder: Domestic abuse battery.

Raylon Demontre Jenkins, Jr., 22, Westlake: Direct contempt of court, possession of synthetic marijuana, disturbing the peace.

Russell Gregory Kiely, 48, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

 Justin Wallace, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, produce or manufacture; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer. Bond: $1,000.

Jenny Rose Gomez-Cooper, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, disturbing the peace.

Brandon Joseph Vincent, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Joshua Lamark Thomas, 31, Amite: Operating while intoxicated, maximum speed limit, driving on roadway laned for traffic, open alcoholic beverage containers, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Rebecca Shelton Inez Tapp, 27, Iowa: Parole detainer.

Jonathan Joseph Lafleur, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs.

Johnny Ray Fontenot, 51, Vivian: Possession of drugs.

Joseph Carlton Jack, Jr., 47, Sulphur: Terrorizing.

Carson Heath Knippers, 49, Sulphur: Maximum speed limit, instate detainer, domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000.

Tyrone Victor Sawyer, 36, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; flight from an officer; resisting an officer; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, produce or manufacture.

George Earl Burks, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, violations of registration provisions, direct contempt of court, no motor vehicle insurance, driving under revocation, possession of an alcoholic beverage in motor vehicles, drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Jobe, 58, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

Bridgette Ann Hooper, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.

Dwayne Allen Cotlong, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.

Arthur Leonard Woodard, Sr., 62, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in place or on land after being forbidden.

